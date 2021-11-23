Bored with hundreds of Black Friday offers? Adobe is offering 40% off its Creative Cloud service. The suite includes more than 20 apps that you can use for photography, graphic design, video, illustration, UI/UX, and social media.

The offer is valid through Nov. 26 and new subscribers can get 40% off the All Apps plan for individuals ($29.99 a month or $359.88 paid annually), 70% off for students and teachers ($15.99 a month) and almost 40% off the Creative Cloud Teams plan ($49.99 a month per license).

After one year of discounted access, you’ll pay $52.99 per month for the individual plan and for students and teachers plan, and $79.99 for the Teams plan. If you are undecided, you can try your favorite plan for a seven-day test-drive first and subscribe before Nov. 26 in order to have the 40% discount.

What’s in the plan: from Photoshop to 100 GB of cloud storage

The plan offers you more than 20 apps including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom and Dreamweaver. At the same time you’ll get access to all of Adobe's fonts, color palettes, and high-quality assets, along with 100GB of cloud storage, and all the mobile apps, including Premiere Rush, Adobe Fresco, Adobe Spark, Photoshop on iPad and Illustrator on iPad.

Collaborate and easily share your work

Adobe Creative Cloud is more than a collection of apps: the Creative Suite gives you the power to collaborate with anyone, anywhere, at any time. At the same time users have access to the online Behance community where they can showcase their talent and find inspiration, and to Adobe Live where they can learn from professionals.

The power of Adobe on your devices

You can install your Adobe apps on your desktop, which can be downloaded on multiple computers on every operating system. NB: You can download the Suite on multiple machines, but cannot use them simultaneously on separate devices.

As we mentioned before you can have the Black Friday discount for these three plans:

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content and Blasting News receives a small amount of money for this article. This article is published in the tech channel of Blasting News US along with straight news.