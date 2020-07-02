A picture is worth a thousand words, according to the popular saying. Whether it's a photo or a video, humans are naturally attracted to visual content. Major recent events, such as the Massacre of Tiananmen Square in 1989, the September 11 attacks in 2001, or the tsunami in the Pacific Ocean in 2004, are all recorded in history and people's memory largely by the images they generated.

On the internet, the importance of images applies to all those who somehow produce some type of content, whether it is personal, promotional, editorial or corporate. How many times do we click on a link simply because of the photo?

And the power of images is also true in the most recent phenomenon on the web, social networks, where data shows that good photos and videos attract more attention, boosting the posts’ engagement and performance.

Many internet users, however, end up using images from unknown sources, often protected by copyright, which could cause a big headache and a huge bill. The easiest and most affordable way to securely choose the best images on the internet is through a stock images website. There are several options out there today, but just a few combine credibility, a vast database and, above all, competitive prices. A good example is Depositphotos.

More about Depositphotos

Founded in 2009, Depositphotos offers more than 167 million files, including high-quality licensed stock photos, graphics, vectors and videos.

With over 15 million customers in 192 countries, Depositphotos has offices in six cities - New York, Milan, Kyiv, Limassol, Moscow and Warsaw - and offers 24/7 support in 20 languages. Not for nothing, it has already provided images for huge companies, such as Warner Bros., Trip Advisor, Forbes, Bosch, Subaru, and BBDO.

Tools available on Depositphotos

One of the great challenges of those who need an image is how to find exactly what you are looking for on the internet. With an almost unlimited online offer, the search process using only a keyword ends up being like finding a needle in a haystack. With that in mind, Depositphotos’ search engine allows users to filter images by several parameters, such as image orientation, color, size and more.

In addition to that, the content is also divided into over 30 sub-filters, from abstract and animals images to scientific and religious ones.

One-week Free Trial

For those who want to test the service without spending a dime, Depositphotos provides a one-week free trial. Anyone who creates an account on their website can download up to ten free images. Unused downloads are automatically transferred to the next month and users can cancel the subscription anytime before the free trial is over. Apart from this trial period, access to Depositphotos content can be done in three different ways: pay as you go, monthly subscription and daily subscription. In the latter, from $ 69, the user is entitled to 5 images per day for 1 month, which means that each image costs as little as $ 0.46.

Also for photographers

The stock images market is not only attractive for consumers. For those who produce photos, videos or vector images, whether they are amateur or professionally, these platforms are excellent places to show their work and earn some good money from it. Depositphotos’ database, for example, is fed by thousands of contributors around the world who upload their files on the website and are paid a percentage of the amount paid by the customer for the document.