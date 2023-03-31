Mike Hastings has become one of the top names in National Collegiate Athletic Association ice hockey. Doing so as the longtime head coach of the men's program at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Minnesota State Mavericks had not historically been a top hockey program in the country before Hastings' arrival. During his head coaching tenure, it would become a powerhouse. Hastings has now departed, joining one of the most successful hockey programs of all-time.

Hired by the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Mike Hastings is the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey team, reports ESPN.

As noted by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Hastings follows former head coach Tony Granato. Granato had been a star player with the Badgers and in the NHL. Later becoming an NHL and Olympic team head coach. But his time as Badgers head coach was ultimately a disappointment.

Hastings was quick to acknowledge the legacy he inherits with the Badgers. "Wisconsin is one of college hockey's great programs," he noted. Also noting on the program's capability to attract top talent on a global level. "We've got the ability to recruit anybody in the world. Not [only] in North America, in the world."

With the Mavericks, Hastings is a three-time recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award. Given annually by the American Hockey Coaches Association to the top coach in men's NCAA Division I ice hockey.

While he was head coach, Minnesota State made a conference switch. The Maverick had been members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The WCHA has more recently operated only for women's ice hockey. As such, the Mavericks men's team moved to the resurrected Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Under Hastings, the Mavericks earned six regular season WCHA titles and three conferences tournament championships.

In the CCHA, they won two each as to regular season and conference tournament crowns.

Minnesota State reached the Frozen Four twice with Hastings at the helm. In 2022, they were the runner-up of the NCAA Tournament, after the University of Denver.

Was also a longtime head coach and general manager in the United States Hockey League

Mike Hastings is a native of Eugene, Oregon. He later played collegiate-level hockey at St. Cloud State University. Afterward, Hastings served two stints as an assistant coach with his alma mater.

Hastings also initially joined the Omaha Lancers of the USHL as an assistant coach. Later becoming both the head coach and the general manager of the franchise. He would lead the Lancers to four Clark Cup Championships. Hastings was twice voted as the USHL Coach of the Year. As well as five times being selected as the USHL General Manager of the Year.

At the NCAA level, Hastings has also been an assistant with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Omaha Mavericks. He's also been an assistant with Team USA, including during the 2022 Winter Olympics.