Based on his observation, former long-time NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri believes that his ex-teammate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, still got what it takes to play at a high level in the NFL. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri said during an interview with PEOPLE.

According to Vinatieri, when he looks at the 45-year-old Brady, “he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life.” Vinatieri said Brady’s excellent physical shape is a product of hard work and working with other people who make sure that he’s in top condition.

“He eats right, conditions and does all this stuff,” added the 50-year-old Vinatieri, who played five seasons with Brady with the New England Patriots.

The former kicker said he won’t be surprised if Brady returns for another season. "Nothing surprises me about Tom anymore," he added. Last offseason, Brady announced his retirement but changed his mind after 41 days and returned for his third season with the Buccaneers. Brady will turn unrestricted free agent this season and it has yet to be seen if he will return to the Buccaneers or sign with another team.

Earlier, Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett said he wants Brady to return to Tampa Bay for another year. For the third straight year, Brady steered the Buccaneers to the postseason, but they lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in the NFC Wild Card Game.

According to NBC Sports, the Buccaneers-Cowboys clash generated around 30.6 million viewers on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

Edelman believes Brady won’t return to Bucs

This early, several teams have been reported to be interested in Brady’s services, including the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers and of course, the Buccaneers.

But if you ask Brady’s former teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, he thinks that his long-time quarterback won’t return to Tampa Bay next season if he decides to come back for his 24th NFL season. "If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said Paramount+'s "Inside the NFL" show.

Edelman said Brady is a businessman and will find the best landing spot that will help him win.

"Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England," said Edelman, referring to Brady’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Brady’s decision to move to Tampa Bay paid immediate dividends as he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady then powered the Buccaneers to two more playoff appearances but he came up short against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cowboys.