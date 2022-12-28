Defensive end J.J. Watt has been one of the biggest stars of the NFL for more than a decade. For most of his professional playing career, he suited up for the Houston Texans. More recently, he's been a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

As indicated by Yahoo, Watt is a certainty at becoming a Hall of Famer. His resume includes being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year three times over. Along with seven All-Pro, five Pro Bowl selections, and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honor. That's not even counting his achievements at the collegiate level.

Over time, injury and health concerns have become more prevalent for Watt. He is likely contributing to his deciding his future.

Says this is his final NFL season

J.J. Watt will retire following the current NFL regular season, reports ESPN. He announced an Instagram posting on December 27th. Watt was drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2011. Quickly, he became a defensive force in the league.

During his time with Houston, Watt set franchise records for sacks, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries. The team would also win six division championships during his tenure. But, particularly beginning in 2015, Watt began suffering from a litany of injuries. Including back problems that required multiple surgeries in 2016.

Watt would be named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team for his work with the Texans. In 2021, however, he requested to be released from the team as it was embroiled in controversies. His wish to be released would be granted.

Watt would sign a new contract with the Cardinals shortly after that. The number 99 was un-retired by the franchise so that he could use it.

It had been retired in honor of Marshall Goldberg, who played for the Cardinals while they were based in Chicago. In addition to being a star football player, Goldberg served as a U.S. Navy officer in World War II. His daughter, Ellen, permitted Watt to wear the number. In his first season with the Cardinals, he helped them reach the postseason.

Prior to announcing his retirement, 2022 had already been an eventful year for Watt. An issue with his heart ended up needing electric shock treatment. He was followed quickly by him, and his wife welcomed a son.

Is a member of a very athletic family

J.J. Watt is a native of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee. Aside from football, he played several other sports growing up. Including becoming a state champion in the shot put. A sport in which his father also competed.

Watt began his career at the NCAA level with a scholarship at Central Michigan University as a tight end. As a freshman, he and his teammates scored a Mid-American Conference Championship. But soon, he would transfer closer to home and join the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As a member of the Wisconsin Badgers, he switched to the defensive side of the ball. Watt would thrive in his new role, becoming a First-Team All-American. In 2010, he and the Badgers would notch a Big Ten Championship.

Watt's brothers, Derek and T.J., would follow in his footsteps. Both also played for the Badgers and in the NFL. Currently, both are members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. T.J. Watt, a 2017 first-round pick, was the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

J.J.'s wife, Kealia, is a professional soccer player. She plays in the National Women's Soccer League. Presently with the Chicago Red Stars, formerly with the Houston Dash. In the NCAA, she was a member of the 2012 National Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. She's also sister-in-law to J.J.'s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing.