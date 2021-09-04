Despite his age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still playing at a high level. Since he turned 40, he made it to three Super Bowls, winning two. He led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LII but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady bounced back the following season, leading the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII for his sixth Lombardi Trophy. Brady turned free agent last season and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. At age 43, Brady reached his 10th Super Bowl and led the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 with a 31-9 convincing victory over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into his 22nd season, Brady, now 44 years old, is entering his second year in Tampa Bay and he’s hoping to duplicate his feat with the Patriots in 2003-04 by leading the Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Brady can move around freely

They have a huge chance as the Buccaneers brought back 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning squad. Also, Brady declared that he feels much younger than his real age. “I can still throw the ball like I’m 24,” Brady said in an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Last season, Brady threw for 40 touchdown passes in the regular season, the second-most of his 21-year career. Earlier, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said Brady looks like 25 years old during training camp.

Brady underwent surgery to repair a torn MCL in his left knee, which he played with during the previous season. Now, Brady said he’s moving around freely as he has removed the knee sleeve that he wore for 13 years. “This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it,” said Brady, adding that while he won’t run like Michael Vick, at least he’s not restricted by the knee sleeve.

Brady enjoying life in Tampa Bay

During the interview, Brady said he’s enjoying his life in Tampa Bay, saying it’s as good like he envisioned it. “It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water,” said Brady, adding that he can train anytime with Christensen and not worry about the cold weather.

While he earlier planned to play until he’s 45 years old, Brady sounded like a man who’s just starting during the interview. “Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time. For many years,” he declared.

Darden can be a good returner

The Buccaneers recently cut wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who served as their primary punt and kickoff returner for the bulk last season. While Mickens made it back to the practice squad, the Buccaneers will use rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden for those two roles in the upcoming season. For special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, Darden could ably feel the role and become a good returner in the NFL, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.