With the way Tom Brady is playing at his age, an analyst has called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as the “9th Wonder of the World.” Colin Cowherd made this pronouncement during his “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” show on Fox Sports, saying the 44-year-old Brady is entering a fascinating space in his 22-year career. Cowherd mentioned during his show that Brady, in his 40s, is set to surpass the number of touchdown passes that he had thrown in his 20s. Currently, Brady has 154 passing touchdowns in his 40s, just 13 short of the 167 touchdown passes that he threw in his 20s.

With nine touchdown passes this season, Brady is also in line to breaking the single-season touchdown record of 55 set by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“Tom Brady is 44. In the most violent sport of all these and his release times are faster. He wins more. He wins easier,” said Cowherd, per a transcription of his show’s YouTube video. He mentioned Brady’s performance in the Buccaneers’ last 10 games, which they all won. During that span, Brady has thrown an average of 304.9 yards per game with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions and a passer rating of 112.6. “He’s becoming the 9th Wonder of the World. At 44, I watched him this week and I watched him in Week 1 and my takeaway is ‘is he better than he was seven years ago?” Cowherd stressed.

As to the possibility of Brady playing until he’s 50 years old, Cowherd said the biggest obstacle to that is not the opposition, but the quarterback’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady earlier said he believes that Gisele would allow him to play until he’s 50 years old.

Bucs make roster move ahead of Week 3

Days ahead of their Week 3 clash with the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers filled the two vacancies on their 16-man practice squad, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Smith reported that the Buccaneers signed wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson to fill the void on the practice squad. Two spots were created after the Buccaneers placed wide receiver Travis Jonsen on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and released cornerback Herb Miller. Hurst joined the Buccaneers last season as an undrafted free agent.

He made the 53-man roster but he was placed on injured reserve. When he came off the IR list in October, he was put on the practice squad. The team released Hurst in October and he was immediately signed by the Los Angeles Chargers to their practice squad. Robinson, for his part, played 42 games for three different teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys.

Bucs remain on top of power ranking after Week 2

The Buccaneers kept their No. 1 spot in the power ranking following their Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Brady threw five touchdown passes to lead the Buccaneers to a 48-25 win over the Falcons to make it 2-0 on the season.

The Buccaneers edged their Week 3 opponent, the Rams, for the No. 1 spot. The Buccaneers will go on the road for the first time this season when they take on the Rams (2-0) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, which would mark Brady’s first career game in Los Angeles in his 22-year NFL career.