Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played with a torn MCL in his left knee almost all of last season. However, he still managed to compile amazing numbers as he led the team to its first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Despite his injury, the soon-to-be 44-year-old Brady threw a total of 50 touchdown passes and ran for four more touchdowns in the regular season and the postseason. But for wide receiver Scotty Miller, he believes 100 percent that Brady will exceed his last season’s performance after undergoing knee surgery to repair the torn MCL days after their Super Bowl win.

“A hundred percent. I think he’s always getting better, which is crazy to see how far along he is in his career,” said Miller, adding Brady has had a great camp so far. “He understands the offense, and he’s just very confident back there, so I think he’s gonna have a huge year,” added Miller, per transcription of the video posted by the team on its official YouTube channel. As for the Buccaneers are excited to play again with Brady, adding that the “sky is the limit” for the quarterback as they try to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. With Brady under center, Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, way better than his 13 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown the previous year.

Brady's teammates, such as tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans earlier lauded the quarterback for the toughness he displayed last season.

Will Brady see action in the preseason?

Later this month, the Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 15), Tennessee Titans (Aug. 22), and the Houston Texans (Aug.

29) in the preseason, and many are wondering if Brady would suit up in those games. When asked about the possibility of getting some playing time in the preseason, Brady said it would be up to head coach Bruce Arians. “We haven’t talked about playing time or anything – I think it’s just day-to-day and thinks about what we’ve got to do tomorrow,” said Brady, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Arians laud Bucs for great practice

One day after criticizing his players for a sluggish practice, Arians on Saturday praised his players for having a better round of training that included pads. "I thought everybody practiced to win rather than practiced to practice, and there's a big damn difference,” said Arians, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. For rookie linebacker Joe Tryon, who was taken in the first round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was his first time to put on pads in 19 months. Tryon opted out University of Washington’s 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, but the Buccaneers still took a chance on him. "I feel like I made strides and today was a good first day of pads,” said Tryon.