Christian Yelich began his Major League Baseball career with the Miami Marlins. There, he accumulated some substantial numbers. In the midst of a team rebuild, Yelich was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

With his new team, Yelich's career took off epically. With a Most Valuable Player selection to show for it. Yelich has become a fan-favorite across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to Beloit (where the team has long had close ties), to La Crosse, to Superior. Injuries have become an issue for Yelich. He's had to go on the Injured List again, but the reasons are different from normal.

Reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus.

Yelich has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, he's expected to be in quarantine for at least 10 days, as indicated by ESPN. Jace Peterson, Yelich's teammate with the Brewers, is also out after contact tracing. Theoretically, Peterson could return to playing sooner than Yelich if he doesn't also test positive along the way.

Yahoo reports that Yelich had been following the recommended appropriate protocols regarding the novel Coronavirus. But he apparently began feeling ill on July 26, on which the team did not play a game. He was subsequently tested for COVID-19, and obviously, the test came back positive. At least as of yet, it's hasn't been announced to the public if he contracted the Delta variant.

Or if the involved parties know what strain of the novel coronavirus it is at all.

Yelich is an outfielder, which happens to be an area of particular depth for the Brewers. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tyrone Taylor could see increased playing time in Yelich's absence. Peterson is a second baseman by specialty, though the Brewers have used him at other positions.

Kolten Wong has been the regular starter at second base for the team.

Yelich was named the National League Most Valuable Player in 2018

A member of an athletic family, Christian Yelich is a native of Thousand Oaks, California. He had made plans to play for the University of Miami on a scholarship. He ended up in Miami via a different route.

The then-Florida Marlins drafted Yelich in the first round in 2010. As it would turn out, Yelich was one of many future stars to be selected in the round by various teams. Including his future Milwaukee Brewers teammate, Yasmani Grandal.

With the Marlins, Yelich won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award. But the Marlins never recorded a winning season during the entirety of his tenure with the team. The Brewers have been part of every postseason since Yelich joined the team. Personally, he's received two more Silver Slugger Awards and the 2018 MVP Award.

In 2019, he seemed poised to receive another MVP Award. But then, while playing his former team, he fractured his knee cap, ending his season. Even still, he finished second in MVP voting.