Silvio Berlusconi has been a major figure in Italy for decades. He's been something of a dominant force in the fields of politics, sports and business. Not surprisingly, he's developed a loyal following of supporters and a dedicated opposition of detractors.

Italy was one of the original COVID-19 epicenters. Especially northern Italy, where Berlusconi resides. The region isn't necessarily the focus of the novel Coronavirus emphasis anymore. But Berlusconi apparently has not made it through the pandemic unscathed.

Tests positive for COVID-19

Another former prime minister of the world has reportedly contracted COVID-19.

In this case, it's former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. According to MSN, Berlusconi recently met with a friend who was shortly after hospitalized with the disease. At the time, Berlusconi tested negative for COVID-19. It's unclear if the test was incorrect, or if he caught the novel coronavirus afterward.

Bloomberg reports that Berlusconi is in isolation at his home in Arcore. He's also apparently working from home. Berlusconi is currently a member of the European Parliament. He's also the controlling shareholder of the mass media company Mediaset. The biggest commercial broadcasters in Italy.

Berlusconi is also the former longtime owner of A.C. Milan. One of the most successful and popular Soccer teams in Italy.

During his time as the owner, A.C. Milan won a number of championships. Including five UEFA Champions League titles and the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup.

Has been the prime minister three times

Berlusconi was first elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 1994. The Chamber of Deputies is the lower house of the Parliament of Italy.

Very soon after his election, he was appointed to be the new prime minister. Berlusconi's first term as the prime minister was brief, but he'd remain in Parliament for nearly 20 years.

From 1999 to 2001, he shared duties as a member of the European Parliament. In 2001, he returned to the position of prime minister and held onto it until 2006.

Berlusconi's third tenure as prime minister from 2008 to 2011.

In 2013, Berlusconi left the Chamber of Deputies and joined the Senate of the Republic. The upper house of the Italian Parliament. His time in the Senate was short-lived due to his being convicted of tax fraud. The conviction is far from the only controversy to surround the former prime minister. Allegations of additional criminal acts and other highly inappropriate behavior have followed him over the years.

Berlusconi's conviction included a temporary ban on him holding public office in Italy. After the ban was over, he was re-elected to the European Parliament in 2019. From the same constituency that he represented before, that of North-West Italy.