This season, the New England Patriots’ defense has earned a new nickname – “Boogeymen” – after limiting opposition to just 7.6 points per game in and forced 25 turnovers in their first eight weeks, both No. 1 in the NFL. Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower called the Patriots defense the “Boogeymen” after beating the Washington Redskins last Oct. 6. Since then, the Patriots have used the term, with linebacker Kyle Van Noy even asking fans for suggestions about t-shirt designs for the “Boogeymen”.

After their win over the 27-13 win over Cleveland Browns, veteran quarterback Tom Brady even paid homage to the “Boogeymen” with a short video on Instagram. The Patriots also came out with a short video in honor of the “Boogeymen”, who currently lead the league in interceptions with 19 while limiting their opponents to just 5.1 rushing yards per game and giving up just two passing touchdowns this season.

So we cannot blame Patriots fans if they rile the San Francisco 49ers for using the term “Boogeymen” in one of their Instagram post following their close win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers, who are also 8-0 like the Patriots, posted on Instagram a photo of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray while being chased by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, with the caption “the boogeymen live in the backfield”.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Patriots’ fans troll 49ers

The post drew the ire of Patriots fans, who slammed the 49ers for plagiarizing the term “Boogeymen” from New England. Username @bekayshow told the 49ers that the "boogeymen are in NE", @isbiz478 said "Boogeymen???? LMAOO nah delete these real boogeymen are in New England" while @c_lope19, @cooper_herrera12, @longtoboard4life accused San Francisco of copying and plagiarizing the term used by New England.

Username @jakelauritson advised the 49ers to "get your own nickname" while @patriots_football_fan_page called on San Francisco to "Stop tryna steal our motto." According to Conor Roche of Boston.com, if the Patriots and the 49ers continue their winning ways, the real test on who’s the real “Boogeymen” will be in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady allays fears about a short stint in the injury report

On Thursday, Brady’s name was mentioned in the injury report as limited due to a shoulder injury.

However, Brady’s name was nowhere to be found in Friday’s injury report, drawing a collective sigh of relief from Patriots fans. In Friday’s news conference, Brady said: “I’m a quick healer” when asked about his stint in the injury report. “I’m not hurt. I feel good,” Brady clarified. The 42-year-old signal-caller is in thick of preparation for their Week 9 clash with the Baltimore Ravens, which he expects to be a “hell of a game”.

The Patriots are a slight 4-point favorite over the Ravens, who will parade dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson against New England’s “Boogeymen” defense.