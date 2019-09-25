Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter have now made their grand arrival in Los Angeles, marking the start of what is looking like an eventful week for the sport of boxing.

The WBC/IBF welterweight unification bout on September 28 at Staples Center is shaping up to be one of the biggest matches this year with so many things on the line: the belts, bragging rights and a potential big-money fight with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in 2020.

Spence, the reigning IBF welterweight champion, is bracing for an all-out war with Porter who has built a reputation for his gritty, highly-physical fighting style. He doesn’t even refrain from calling his opponent a dirty fighter for his roughhousing brand of boxing.

“This is going to be a tough fight because of Shawn’s style. He has a come-forward style and he likes to throw a lot of punches. He has a lot of will and he’s going to help make this a great fight,” Spence told the media during his arrival.

Porter, the WBC welterweight title-holder, said he always considers Spence as the bull of the 147-pound weight class, and he can’t wait much longer to take that bull by its horn.

The Pacquiao Sweepstakes

Despite reports coming from Pacquiao’s camp about their interest of booking a fight with either Danny Garcia or Mikey Garcia early next year along with the endless MayPac II rumors, Spence and Porter still believe the winner of their fight will eventually get that dream match with the reigning WBA (Super) welterweight champion.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao continues to fend off Father Time, delivering scintillating victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman this year. In addition, the Filipino remains the most bankable fighter in the welterweight division. Both Spence and Porter understand that booking a fight with Pacquiao would not only elevate their names to new heights, it also guarantees the biggest paychecks of their career.

Good, old-fashioned fight

Spence will enter the ring on Saturday as the overwhelming favorite, but no one should discount the grit and heart of Showtime Porter. Spence might be the more talented fighter on paper, yet he hasn’t experienced fighting an elite level full-fledged welterweight. His biggest win so far came against Mikey Garcia, but the four-division champion skipped two weight classes to face a much taller, bulker Spence at 147.

Porter, meanwhile, has already gone through several battles. He fought Broner, Keith Thurman pre-elbow surgery, Andre Berto and Danny Garcia, and all of these fights – regardless of the results – showed Porter’s incredible tenacity and championship pedigree.

Spence is right. This isn’t going to be a walk in the park for him and his camp, because Porter is coming with guns blazing right from the opening bell.

Barring a nasty cut or an unwanted disqualification, the Spence-Porter fight is poised to provide another classic welterweight match for the ages.