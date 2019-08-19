Manny Pacquiao adviser Sean Gibbons might have put the final nail in the coffin of the much-talked second showdown between the eight-division world champion and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Gibbons, Pacquiao’s chief adviser and head of MP promotions, said that they have done everything in their power to arrange a second showdown with Money Mayweather, but the undefeated American hasn’t budged a bit despite their countless offers.

“I always tell people, that’s a great question. We’ve done everything we had to do; I think that’s a question for Floyd Mayweather. He within 4 ft. of the Senator at the Keith Thurman fight, but he was wearing a suit he wasn’t wearing any Boxing trunks," Gibbons told World Boxing News.

On Sunday, rumors of a potential Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch reached fever pitch after a video, wherein Mayweather claimed he’ll be negotiating for a rematch in Saudi Arabia, has become viral over the weekend.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Saudi fight could be real deal or just troll-job- https://t.co/QzUSgMmRwb@MannyPacquiao @FloydMayweather #MayPac2 — Hoops Culture (@Shonen_lord) August 19, 2019

Mayweather immediately shut down the rumors and clarified that the video circulating was old. Pacquiao’s camp also informed the media that they are unaware of any negotiation with Mayweather and his group, let alone a fight in Saudi Arabia.

A battle for legacy

Mayweather’s last pro-fight was against Andre Berto in 2015. After that, Money May had a major pay-per-view fight with Conor McGregor in 2017 and a big-money match with Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, though these were nothing more than glorified exhibition matches.

As for Pacquiao, he has been the busier fighter of the two, taking on some of the best fighters at the 147-pound weight class.

During a four-year stretch after losing to Mayweather in 2015, Pacquiao won five of his last six fights with his only defeat coming against Jeff Horn in a highly-controversial fight.

The Filipino fighting champ bounced back in his next assignment by knocking out Lucas Matthysse to capture the WBA (regular) welterweight belt in 2018. He successfully defended the belt against Adrien Broner in February and unified the WBA titles after scoring a split-decision win over the previously undefeated Keith Thurman in July.

Taking these all into account, Gibbons believed Pacquiao has a better resume than Mayweather based on the quality of opponents he faced throughout his career. He added as of late Mayweather has turned into someone who is beating people on freak shows.

“Floyd, when he was rolling out, beat up an MMA guy and some little poor Japanese guy. His legacy is going out on beating up people on freak shows. We’re going out beating the best in the world, so we’ll see where it takes us” Gibbons said in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News.

Never be a rematch

Mayweather stressed that the outcome of the second fight with Pacquiao won’t be much different from their first match-up. He's confident that in the end, he’ll end up as the winner.

Moreover, he blasted Pacquiao for his excuses, saying he should take his win like a man and take his losses like a man.

Finally, Mayweather revealed that he has no interest in fighting Pacquiao again, at least at this moment.

“Excuse after excuse, you know what I’m saying. A real champion, you know, he takes his wins like a man and he takes his losses like a man. But as far as me and Manny Pacquiao, as of right now, it will never be a rematch,” Mayweather told World Boxing News.