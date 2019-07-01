Serena Williams and Andy Murray are two of the most successful Tennis players in history. Williams is from the United States and Murray is from Scotland. Both have been dealing with major health and injury issues recently.

Wimbledon has been a place of victory for both of them in the past. And it's possible that they could try to accomplish more there, this time as a team.

Both have indicated a possible team-up

Andy Murray is not entered in the men's singles tournament at Wimbledon this year.

Instead, he's focusing of doubles. He is paired with Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in men's doubles. But he's also been looking for a partner to compete in mixed doubles with, according to ESPN. Murray approached Australian Ashleigh Barty and France's Kristina Mladenovic. Both regretfully turned him down. Their reasoning being that adding of a third tournament to their singles and doubles commitments would be too much.

At a press conference over the weekend, the prospect of pairing with Serena Williams was raised.

Murray indicated his approval of the possibility. He referred to her as 'arguably the best player ever,' adding that she'd be 'a pretty solid partner.'

In response, Williams stated that she's 'definitely available.' However, she cautioned that it would depend on the statue of her knee.

Metro News reports that Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou is supportive of the idea. Among his reasons for supporting the move are Williams' love for playing doubles and that she likes Murray.

When asked if there'd been contact between them, he responded that 'It's a possibility.'

Between singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles, Williams has amassed 39 Grand Slam titles in her career. These include 14 Wimbledon championships.

Murray has never won a Grand Slam in doubles tennis, be it men's or mixed. But he is a three-time Grand Slam champion in men's singles, including two at Wimbledon. His Wimbledon victories were especially momentous events. A native son triumphing at Wimbledon marked moments of great national pride in the United Kingdom.

It could be a swan song for Murray

The future of Murray's playing career is in question. He himself indicated he might retire after Wimbledon following a disappointing Australian Open showing. It was very apparent to viewers that physically very uncomfortable.

Hopes were raised in his first tournament back after the Australian Open. He and his partner, Spain's Feliciano Lopez, won the men's doubles championship at the Queen's Club Championships.

However, his next attempt was decidedly different. Murray and Brazilian Marcelo Melo were eliminated in the first round of the Eastbourne International.