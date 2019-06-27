Former NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall declared that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the best quarterback that he ever faced in his 14-year NFL career. In an interview with “Good Morning Football,” Hall answered “it’s gotta be Tom” without batting an eyelash when asked who is the best quarterback that he ever faced. “I’ve picked Peyton Manning a couple of times. I’ve picked Brett Favre and Drew Brees. Tom is one guy I don’t have an interception,” said Hall, who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders and the Washington Redskins in his career.

According to Hall, Brady always had his number every time they face off, saying the 41-year-old quarterback always connected with Randy Moss, the late Aaron Hernandez, and Rob Gronkowski. “I’ve never beaten New England,” said Hall.

Hall had a chance to join the Patriots

During the interview, Hall admitted that he had an opportunity to join New England after the Raiders cut him in 2008. However, he was not satisfied by the three-year, $27 million offer by the Patriots because he wanted to have more years in the contract, so he accepted a six-year deal worth $54 million with the Redskins.

“I would have taken less money I don’t regret much in life, but I regret that,” said Hall, an 8th overall pick by the Falcons in the 2004 NFL Draft. In his 14-year career, Hall finished with 811 tackles, 43 interceptions, and ten defensive touchdowns. However, Hall suffered different injuries in the latter part of his career, suiting up for just eight games in his last two seasons with the Redskins. Recently, he was hired full time by NFL Network as an in-studio analyst for their NFL Total Access and Good Morning Football programs.

Edelman speaks about Brady, Belichick’s leadership

Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was everywhere in the past days, appearing before different television and radio programs and even on social media. Recently, he made quite a stir when he declared that there is a possibility that Gronkowski might return at some point in the 2019 season. In his newest radio interview with HOT 97, Edelman discussed the leadership styles of Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

According to Edelman, while Brady and Belichick have different personality traits, they have the same core intangibles when it comes to preparation, work, discipline, and sacrifice. “Tom is a little more outgoing. He’ll get up on you sometimes if he needs to. Bill, it’s kind of different,” said Edelman. In a separate interview with Bleacher Report's "The Lefkoe Show," Edelman praised Belichick’s dedication to the game. “This guy doesn’t take a down, play, year, day, week off.

It’s incredible,” Edelman said of Belichick. In his nine years with the Patriots, Edelman won three Super Bowl rings and has emerged as Brady’s most trusted wide receivers.