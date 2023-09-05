"Stranger Things" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world. The series includes characters and locations that have become very easily recognizable for a large swath of fans.

As one might imagine, that popularity brings forth a great many opportunities for merchandising. The traditional items such as clothing and toys have of course been high-sellers. But some unique new options are reportedly available for consumers.

'Scoops Ahoy' ice cream can be found at Walmart

Walmart has opted to introduce a "Stranger Things"-inspired brand of ice cream, Parade and Netflix Life report.

The brand is apparently going to be called Scoops Ahoy. A name that should strike a chord with fans of the series.

Scoops Ahoy is a popular shop that sells the frozen treat in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It also serves as the place of employment for fan-favorite characters Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley.

It's not the first time that a major company has sold ice cream inspired by the colossal Netflix title. Baskin Robbins added several "Stranger Things" products to their menu in the past. It's also not the only "Stranger Things" frozen food product that Walmart shoppers can pick. The store also features Surfer Boy Pizza on its shelves.

Surfer Boy Pizza is a chain of restaurants in the universe of the series.

Another of its characters, Argyle, works for one of its franchises. Another of which is the setting for a pivotal turn of events in the most recent season. Walmart's versions of Surfer Boy are available in four flavors. Those being pepperoni, supreme, multi-meat and pineapple jalapeno. They are crafted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Palermo's Pizza.

Meanwhile, Scoops Ahoy is being produced by Golden West Food Products out of Vernon, California. An assortment of varieties were selected for the line, several of them with "Stranger Things"-specific names. One of them is U.S.S. Butterscotch. The flavor is apparently a frequent choice for characters at fictional Scoops Ahoy.

Baskin Robbins also came up with their take on it as well. The Walmart edition is said to have butterscotch swirled with caramel.

Others include Pineapple Upside Down, The Void and Triple Decker Extravaganza. The first features pineapple ice cream with pieces of pound cake. While the second is made up of black vanilla ice cream with strawberry swirl and cookie pieces. The third is a reference to El and Hopper's special sugary breakfast. It includes a flavor combination of vanilla, maple and peanut butter.

Another season is on the way

One more season of "Stranger Things" has officially been in the works for some time. Though at the moment it's been in an extended delay. Primarily due to the multiple strikes and failed negotiations in the industry.

The upcoming season is slated to be the final one for the original series. But there have been multiple spin-offs in varying stages of development. And coming soon a stage production is scheduled to debut in the United Kingdom.