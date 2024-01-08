The Buffalo Bills rarely take the easy route to victory. The Week 18 Bills-Dolphins game was the tale of two halves. The first half was ugly. Josh Allen threw two interceptions in the end zone. Allen also fired a pass to Ty Johnson in the middle of the goal line with 11 seconds left in the second quarter. With no time-outs on the clock, time expired. The Bills walked into the locker room with only a touchdown on the board, the team squandering at least 9 points. Allen also fumbled the ball in the third quarter to put Buffalo fans more on edge. However, after the Bills’ defense forced Miami to punt to start the fourth quarter, the tide shifted.

Deonte Harty fielded the punt and blew past Miami defenders. Harty ran the ball back 96 yards for a score. That play changed the momentum the Bills' way; Buffalo proved unstoppable at that point. With the game tied 14-14, the fire ignited Buffalo to keep fighting. Here is how the Buffalo Bills clawed their way to a 21-14 victory to win the AFC East Title and the AFC's number 2 seed.

Trent Sherfield tracks a deflected pass for a toe-drag swag TD

Buffalo’s first touchdown was a freak play. At the ten-yard line, Allen aired a ball that was deflected into the air by a Miami defender. Somehow, WR Trent Sherfield tracked the ball and kept his feet in bounds at the back of the end zone, his toe-drag swag giving the Buffalo Bills their first touchdown of the game.

Allen’s 36-yard pass to WR Stefon Diggs helped set up the play to Sherfield. The look of astonishment on Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel's’ face as he watched the replay of Sherfield was almost as good as the play itself.

Josh Allen turns it around for Buffalo Bills in second half

Allen posted big numbers. He passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

He also rushed for 67 yards and put his body on the line to pick up first downs with his scrambling ability. Allen looked like John Elway II against Miami. No doubt that Allen made his share of mistakes. At the end of the first quarter, the QB tossed an endzone pick to Eli Apple. On a 4th and 2 at the 35-yard line, Allen scrambled to his right and fired a bad pass to Gabe Davis that safety DeShon Elliot read and intercepted.

The Buffalo Bills’ QB also fumbled away a scoring opportunity in the third quarter. However, Josh Allen fought his way to victory.

Allen found a way to get WR Stefon Diggs into the game. Diggs ended the night with 7 catches for 87 yards. Khalil Shakir posted a great game of 105 yards, his sideline catch-and-run of 46 yards sparking the Buffalo offense. Shakir is playing better than Gabe Davis right now, Shakir slowly sliding into that number two WR slot behind Diggs. TE Dalton Kincaid racked up 84 yards. Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter with an arm-extending reception over the goal line. Allen rushing for a first down on 3rd and 13 with three minutes left in regulation kept the ball out of Miami’s hands.

Deonte Harty punt return for touchdown changes momentum

Without Deonte Harty’s punt return for 96 yards for a score, the Buffalo Bills may not have won the game. Harty, a former New England Saints player, came up big when needed. Harty also broke a record for the longest punt return for a touchdown ever recorded by a Bills player. Harty deserves the game ball.

Taylor Rapp seals the deal with a pick; Buffalo Bills defense hangs tough

After the Buffalo Bills failed to convert a 4th and 1 at the two-minute warning, Buffalo’s defense stood tough. The Dolphins took over on downs to try and tie the game. However, the Buffalo defense pressured Tua Tagavailoa into a costly mistake. On 2nd and 10, the Miami QB threw a pick to Bills’ safety Taylor Rapp.

That sealed the Buffalo Bills' win and allowed Buffalo to run out the clock with victory formation. The Buffalo defense held Tagavailoa to 173 yards passing and a touchdown.

January 14 at 1 pm: Buffalo Bills hosts Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field

Buffalos securing the 2nd AFC Seed gives them home field for two games. Old-school football comes alive again as Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh in the Wildcard round next Sunday at 1 p.m. It is the first time in 27 years that the Bills and Steelers meet in the playoffs. Bills’ Mafia will be ready to support their team next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Congrats, Buffalo Bills fans. Nothing came easy this season. At 6-6 in Week 12, Buffalo's playoff hopes looked grim. However, the team won 5 in a row to win the AFC East and the number 2 seed. When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us. Time to go after that Super Bowl ring.