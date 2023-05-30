The HBO series "Succession" recently concluded its run. Seeing how things turn out has been an anxious wait for fans of the series. And probably for the network itself. Trying to 'land the plane' for an iconic series is a tricky business in general. But HBO was the network that has most directly felt the impact of the unmitigated disaster that was the "Game of Thrones" conclusion. Something that continues to hang over the brand, including calls for a "fix-it", to this day.

Early reactions to the "Succession" finale have seemed to be mostly positive, to the relief of many.

Perhaps by design, not every question was answered. Leaving the door open for a possible return to the story someday. One moment understandably seems to have gotten more buzz than any other. And drawn more interpretations than any other as well. Beware of massive spoilers ahead.

The Roys present a united front, if only for a little while

So, first, a little bit of set up. At the finale's start, it looks like Shiv has finally outplayed her brothers, Kendall and Roman, once and for all. Waystar RoyCo. being sold to Lukas Matsson is all but done. The votes among board members are in place. Matsson is expected to name Shiv as the new CEO, ousting her brothers. But not all will go as planned for the Roy siblings.

Matsson, likely upset by a magazine article (or maybe even more so the accompanying cartoon), is having second thoughts. Instead of making Shiv the new CEO, he offers the job to her estranged husband, Tom.

Word reaches the siblings that Matsson is double-crossing Shiv. They opt to join forces and stop the sale of the company.

But old tensions quickly make themselves known again. Which of the three would emerge as the lone CEO? The brothers had already left Shiv out in the cold earlier. Their attempt at being co-CEOs went up in flames and nearly ruined their relationship with their sister. Their proposal of ruling as a 'troika' is quickly shot down by a fourth party.

At this point, Shiv has no real path to being CEO anymore. She had just been all-in on the Matsson deal. She can no longer credibly tell the board not to vote for it. Roman, though won't fully admit it, doesn't actually want the job. That leaves Kendall. But the problem, Shiv and Roman agree, is that Kendall would be horrible at it. And it would be difficult to objectively disagree as a viewer. His competency is definitely questionable. But even more concerning have been the signs he was starting to become as ruthless as their late father.

Out of options, they agree to support Kendall as CEO. He plans to give them prominent high-power positions in the company.

The company stays in the family, but maybe not how most people expected

Some of the most touching, in hindsight heart-wrenching, moments of "Succession" ensue afterward. The Roys are allowed a night to just be siblings who love each other and have fun. Roman and Shiv throw together a light-hearted ceremonial 'anointing' of their big brother. They even get some genuine affection and acknowledgment of pride from their notoriously cold mother.

Fast forward to the next day. Kendall, Shiv, Roman and often-forgotten oldest brother Connor reminisce about their father. Once again, genuine emotion is on display. But shortly after, Shiv and company receive more information. It's not just that Matsson is betraying her.

But that it's with Tom, whom she'd just been trying to repair her relationship with earlier in the episode.

The feelings more raw than ever, the necessary parties make their way to the vote. Things seem to be going to plan, the numbers are in the Roys' favor. And then it changes. Shiv leaves the room in distress with the vote in a tie. The three Roys congress in a separate room (with glass walls that can easily be seen and kind of heard through).

Shiv tells Kendall that she loves him, really loves, but she can't support him as CEO. She will vote for the sale. The moments that follow are intense. But it becomes increasingly apparent that Kendall objectively is not the best candidate for the job.

He can't be the CEO - he killed somebody. Referring to the first season, where Kendall's actions inadvertently led to the death of a waiter. He would eventually confess this to his younger siblings. Kendall's confession and Shiv and Roman's reaction was profound for all three.

But now it becomes clear that Kendall's moral compass is not what it once was. He begins lying, claiming that his role in the waiter's death never actually happened. That alone is reprehensible. But he's also effectively belittling a monumental moment for the three of them as a family. Increasingly offending the other two, by the end Kendall loses not only Shiv's support, but Roman's as well.

Why did Shiv ultimately go against Kendall?

Kendall's argument for being CEO eventually seems to boil down to one thing. He - incorrectly - screams at the others that he is the eldest boy. That does not help his cause. In fact, it might even worsen it. Roman points out, sans tact, that Kendall's kids are not his biologically. If one is making a bloodline argument, then the child Shiv is pregnant with is the future of the company. As the altercation becomes physical, Shiv slips out to cast her decisive vote.

Waystar RoyCo. is sold. Tom is the new CEO, though he's expected to be largely a puppet for Matsson. He and Shiv seem to have come to an understanding and will raise their child together. But their marriage doesn't seem to be much, if any, happier than it had been before.

What was Shiv's motivation behind her sudden aboutface? That has been the biggest question for many "Succession" fans. Many have been quick to state their opinion that it was a power play. That supplanting Kendall with Tom would give her more influence. But this seems to be belied by the facts.

It's highly questionable that Shiv would have more influence in the manner things went. She is out of the company in any significant capacity, possibly at all. Her influence on Tom, with whom she isn't on good terms, is debatable. Furthermore, Tom's influence probably isn't all that strong if he's merely Matsson's puppet. Meaning that Shiv's efforts to try to control Waystar RoyCo. through Tom wouldn't be that effective.

She's more than intelligent enough to understand this.

And there is also her reaction afterward. One moment in particular can be easily overlooked, but is very indicative. After the appropriate paperwork is signed and the deal is done, it's time for photo ops. Tom invites Shiv to be part of the photos and celebrations, but she quietly declines. Somebody making a power grab would probably leap at the chance. Being photographed and mingling with the new top honchos would be a golden opportunity. Instead, she lingers away from the action before appearing miserable on the ride home.

Matthew Macfadyen, who has won an Emmy for playing Tom, made his thought clear to outlets including Variety. "I don't think it's calculated," he said.

Adding, "that was never in my head." Instead of it being a convoluted plot, Macfadyen believes it really is just that Shiv realizes that Kendall can't be CEO.

Macfadyen evidently would like to defer to the thoughts of actress Sarah Snook, who portrayed Shiv. Snook, however, has just given birth. Thus, she hasn't been available for the post-series finale comments that would usually be expected.

Fellow Emmy winner Jeremy Strong, a.ka. Kendall, has a different take. He believes that payback was at least some element of Shiv's decision.

Some have also speculated that her unborn child could have been a factor. Tom being CEO might mean a pathway for their baby to follow in his footsteps someday. Or there's a diametrically opposite theory.

In the words of Daenerys Targaryen (before the horrible "Thrones" conclusion), she might have been trying to 'break the wheel.' To end the cycle of familiar infighting for herself, her brothers and their children.

The opinions are varied. And in the end, the answers are almost certainly left open for debate and speculation. As indicated by NPR, all of the opinions may be a little bit right.