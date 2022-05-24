Ellie, a pupil at Carderock Springs Elementary School, Potomac, Maryland, is no lesser a phenomenon than her work. Having poured her love onto paper in the form of a story that just rings with innocent truth, she has offered readers of all ages a chance to look at the world like she does. Her love for nature, blossomed by the time she had to visit the countryside more often due to the pandemic, and her memories with the friends she made at school shine through her work.

What the book is about

The Book is an inspiring story about two friends, Leaf Gurl and Blueberry ,who transform into trees before changing back to their normal selves by the end of the story.

This beautiful piece of work explores abstract concepts of imagination and friendship through the eyes of a small child.

Playing in trees and magical plants – there is no end to the endearing narration of this work, displaying a loving and playful approach to the natural world. Although simple, it is far from merely "childish". This simple story contains many topics adult readers should think about – the importance of togetherness and love for fellow humans and nature.

The impact of coronavirus was vast and terrible, so it’s hardly believable that anything lovable could come out of it. However, "The Leaf Gurl" proves the case is otherwise, and that sometimes the bleakest times give us the chance to contemplate what really matters.

Due to school closures, Ellie kept busy with the wonders of nature and these were the memories she chose to cherish in her book forever.

How the work has been acknowledged

Ellie’s work has received words of praise from publishers around the world. “We are always impressed when someone so young has the creativity and initiative to create their books and stories.

We hope Ellie will continue reading, writing, and drawing,” is what a San-Diego-based publisher has to say about the young author. Publishers established in New York and Oxford have similar remarks to make, referring to the book as “imaginative” and “impressive”.

The achievements of "The Leaf Gurl" don’t end here. It has also been adapted into a playful short animation, neat and unique in its style, and narrated by the author herself.

The animation has been as wondrous as the original book, proving its merit by securing the award for Best Short Animation at the Phare International Film Festival, 2021, in Mauritius. Moreover, it was keenly appraised by juries at numerous film festivals between 2021 and 2022, recognized for its excellent storytelling and filmmaking expertise. These festivals include the Alder International Short Film Festival, Fresh International Film Festival, First-Time Filmmaker Sessions by Lift-Off Global Network, and Kalakari Film Fest, respectively in the USA, Ireland and India.

Ellie's further achievements

Already a member of the Mensa Society, Ellie hasn’t stopped achieving feats that amaze us over and over – and we don’t think she has plans to stop either!

After the publication of "The Leaf Gurl", the young author has worked on two more books: "I Am Coming Home!" and "Leo The Goat". With plots completely different from each other, Ellie proved her original imagination yet again. "I Am Coming Home!" is easily the simplest story in her publications. The book’s theme revolves around a day in the life of a little girl, and the usage of time notions is particularly useful for younger children to get familiar with the concept of time in real life.

In the second book, "Leo The Goat", Ellie displays the charm of her complex creative skills at their finest. The story is more complicated than the first, consisting of highly imaginative characters and situations that are amazing to be conceived by a six-year-old.

Focusing on a goat sculpture that is actually a living goat, this story is another form of appreciation for our nature, like "The Leaf Gurl". Where the latter expressed love for all things flora, "Leo the Goat" shows an endearing fondness for animals. Both books, "I am Coming Home!" and "Leo the Goat", have been illustrated with Ellie’s vision in mind, the style easy and amusing, designed to be original and appealing to children all around the world.

What is next for the child author

Although still a very young girl, Ellie has accomplished remarkable feats with the support of her family. She has gotten the chance to call herself one with nature, and she has seen what many realize too late – or forget when they reach the strains of adulthood – that our real motivation should always be acts of compassion and togetherness with all that is around us.

Even her dreams are a refreshing change as opposed to what most people would usually hear; she wants to help balance the natural ecosystem by taking care of flora and fauna alike, and planting as many trees as she can.

It is an undeniable feat to publish one book – but three, and all at an age where it’s all fun and games, is something quite extraordinary! Ellie has proved that there is so much hidden sensitivity in the mind of a child, and by putting her heart on paper, she has written and drawn things that would make anyone pause and contemplate how the pandemic looked through the eyes of a little one. The story of Ellie as a young author inspires all of us, adults and children of all ages, as much as the works she has published with so much love. We can only applaud her achievements and wish her the best in her future that already seems so beautiful and bright.