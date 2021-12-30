Love and dislike of Movies, television series, books can't necessarily be pigeonholed. That's the way it's been all along. In many ways, that's the way it should be.

Generally, people should be allowed to openly and passionately enjoy what they love. On the flip side, generally, they should be allowed to announce their displeasure. Provided it's within the bounds of civility, of course. That's part of what you get into if you opt to go into the entertainment industry. But sometimes, it seems that some in the industry struggle with that part.

At times, they can get too defensive

Like many things, 'fanshaming' is something that has arisen with the increasing prevalence of the Internet. Essentially, it includes deriding people for what they're fans of or how they do it. Often, it's done by online trolls who'd never dream of doing such things to their target's face. Many examples have been cataloged using the hashtag on Twitter.

Are we #FanShaming today? How can I help? — Aaron D. (@iAirDry) December 23, 2021

But even within the industry itself. The frequently more-mean-spirited-than-necessary Jimmy Kimmel often takes potshots at enthusiastic fans of various things. Many times followed not long after by expressing his own enthusiasm for his chosen subjects.

So, apparently, it's good enough for him, but not for others.

Likely the biggest fan outcry in recent memory has been the backlash to the last "Game of Thrones" season. Deep dissatisfaction with it crossed various social, political, and other groups drawing from each of the 50 U.S. states and from abroad, quickly prompting discussions of a potential future 'fix-it' situation.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Something that's become more accepted in the last several years.

As noted by Audacy, actor Peter Dinklage apparently has his own feelings about it. He also indicated he had problems with the last season in the past. So have many of his castmates. But Dinklage has since become more defensive of it. It should be noted that Dinklage is a fantastic actor with excellent credentials.

But in this case, he's missed the mark badly

, essentially writing off the reaction as a response to the show 'breaking up with them. That they were only upset because the show wasn't going to be made anymore. Also, taking issue with other things, such as the interest in who would get the throne. And there were his remarks on how fans "wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together."

His comments are deeply flawed, at best

Dinklage's thoughts that fans were only miffed because the show ended immediately problematic. For starters, if that were true, you'd likely see similar angst over almost any finale. Which there typically hasn't been, even with other unpopular endings. Viewers of "Buffy" may not have been thrilled by the literal crater-in-the-Earth route.

But there wasn't the same level of offense felt. It should be noted that the storyline would continue in comic form, leading to an endnote that was widely deemed much more satisfactory.

His belittling of the fan interest in who would win the throne falls flat for multiple reasons. One, if people were really interested in that plot, who is he to tell them otherwise? Another is that it was arguably the most highly-touted storyline specifically promoted to grab people's interest. Obviously, there were many other storylines. But to pretend that it wasn't a core of the series is absurd.

As for his 'pretty white people' comments, where to begin? It seems he was referring to the crushing conclusions for Daenerys and Jon.

Two characters that the show openly wanted people to love to root for. Develop deep emotional attachments to. It shouldn't be a surprise that the abrupt and sad twists regarding them would disturb so many.

I couldn't tell you why he thought he should bring race into the equation. But I can add this. Despair over shoddy story-telling was not strictly relegated to characters played by caucasian actors and actresses. There were intensely negative feelings about what happened to the show's most prominent minority character as well.

Entertainers shouldn't place blame on the audience for their failings

When things are going well for an entertainer, they often love the raucous reactions they can get—embracing the excitement felt by the fanbase.

But if things go wrong, they can be quick to change their tune. Essentially disparagingly telling fans to get a life.

I'm sorry, but it doesn't really work that way. That attitude is offensive and hypocritical on multiple levels. Sometimes people can indeed take things too far. That shouldn't happen. But generally speaking, you can't have it both ways. If one thrives on passion during good times, one should expect a proportionate response when things go sideways. Writers, actors, and others can make their names and reputations off exuberant positive reactions. Right or wrong, vocal negative responses when the quality diminishes go with the territory.

No, entertainment can't be evenly equated with many other, more objective industries.

But in many cases, viewers are the customers. If the customers are saying in a big way that something's wrong, that shouldn't just be written off. Coca-Cola didn't do it with New Coke. McDonald's didn't do it with the Deluxe venture.

Storytellers have to have at least some level of control over their products. But when a significant response is telling them something's wrong, something might just be wrong. It should be taken seriously. And maybe even fixed.