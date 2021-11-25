The UEFA Champions League has had five matchdays which have more or less decided the teams qualified and those that are yet to make it to the next round of the competition.

Just one match for each team is left to play, and we already know the teams that have gone through to the Champions League next round.

Here is a round-up of some of the statistics you might have missed in these busy soccer matchdays, the players that made the cut and hype and others that fell from their glory.

Who has qualified for Champions League round of 16

Group A - Manchester City FC and Paris St.

Manchester City FC successfully retained the top spot in the group after they came from behind to beat Paris St. German last night. That ensured that both clubs have qualified for the next round of the competition.

Group B - Liverpool and ...

Liverpool is confirmed group B winner but, the second spot is still open and will be decided on the final day, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Porto all in the battle to take it. Porto host Atletico Madrid and AC Milan welcome Liverpool in the final fixtures of the Champions League.

Group C - Ajax and Sporting Lisbon

Ajax is a group C winner, while Sporting Lisbon secured second spot position after beating Borussia Dortmund by the exact two-goal needed to scale through to the next round.

Group D - Real Madrid and Inter Milan

Inter Milan and Real Madrid booked their knockout spots with victories over Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol but would have to battle for them to spot when they face each other at the Bernabeu.

Group E - Bayern Munich and ...

Bayern Munich has booked their place in the last 16 as group E winner, and either Barcelona or Benfica will join them.

Though Barcelona sits in the second spot with a two-point advantage, it would have to either get a win or draw a result when they face Bayern on the last matchday. In contrast, Benfica must win against Dynamo Kiev to stand any chance of qualifying to the next round.

Group F: Manchester United and ...

Manchester United's emerge as group F winner with a game to spare after their 2-0 win at Villarreal on Matchday 5.

Atalanta and Villarreal are set for a showdown to secure the second spot. Valencia has the upper hand going into the game with a one-point advantage. A draw would do.

Group G - ... and ...

All four teams in the group still have chances to qualify for the next round. The battle continues on Matchday 6 when Salzburg will host Sevilla and Wolfsburg are at home to Lille.

Group H - Chelsea FC and Juventus

Chelsea FC and Juventus have booked their place in the knockout stages after the Champions League holders' thrashed their counterpart 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 5.

The heroes

The heroes so far in the competition have been the outstanding plays from both clubs and players alike.

Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Haller (Ajax)

Both players have proved to be a force this season in the competition, having bagged nine goals each for their respective clubs, scoring in every single game this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United FC)

Ronaldo has proved to be the king of Champions League. He has scored in every game for Manchester United, and proved to be at the crucial moments of the game.

Bayern Munich

The German side has managed to score the most goals so far in the competition. They have scored 19 goals in just five games this season, their lowest-scoring game being against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5.

Chelsea FC

The current European Champions haven't come short of expectations this season, and though they lost against Juventus on Matchday 4, their revenge proved them to be a force this season, thrashing the Old Lady 4-0 on Matchday 5. A scoreline that ensured Juventus suffered their highest defeat in the competition.

The villians

Drop points, unentertaining displays, and poor outings, the Villains are:

Borussia Dortmund

This campaign was a pretty poor outing for the German side. The German club, based on statistics, was supposed to either top the group or at least qualify, but they fell short of expectations, losing to Ajax twice and Sporting Lisbon and conceding ten goals in the process. I hope they can redeem their fame in the Europa League.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg was expected to be the big fish in group G, but, unfortunately, they have flattered to deceive when needed. They sit bottom of the table but would be able to save their blushes if they can win convincingly against Lille on Matchday 6.

Lukaku (Chelsea FC)

With so much hype around his transfer back to Stamford Bridge, we expected a grand return of the former Inter Milan point man, but he has only managed one goal in the competition.