It's August and the NFL regular season starts soon, which means that it's time to start looking at some undervalued players in the draft. There are players with potential at every position, and some of these guys could turn into sleepers that win fantasy leagues. Last year, James Robinson came out of nowhere to become a great RB1 for fantasy owners. Let's take a look at a few players with similar potential this season.

Sleeper Quarterbacks

It's hard to trust a rookie to step into the spotlight and do well, but Zach Wilson has a good chance to be much better than people think this year.

The Jets have more talent than people think, and Elijah Moore is a talented receiver who should be considered a sleeper on his own. Wilson also rushed for 10 touchdowns in his 2020 season, which should help his upside as a fantasy quarterback this season. Don't ignore Wilson just because he's on the Jets.

The New Orleans Saints will have to rely on someone this season at quarterback, and Jameis Winston certainly looks like the guy right now. Winston may have thrown 30 interceptions in one season, but he also threw for 33 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards. Winston might be turnover-prone, but his volume and production in the past suggest that he could easily be a top 10 fantasy quarterback this year, assuming he earns the starting job.

Sleeper Running Backs

The Buffalo Bills had a dismal running game in the 2020 season, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has expressed a desire to be more balanced in the attack, according to Sports Illustrated. Enter Zack Moss. The Bills signaled their confidence in Moss by not drafting a running back in the 2021 NFL draft.

Moss is more powerful than counterpart Devin Singletary, and we should expect to see more of Moss on the ground this season.

It's hard to imagine that the Packers won't be using A.J. Dillon more in the 2021 season. Dillon flashed his potential in a three-touchdown outing against the Titans and has a role as a bruiser on the team.

With Jamaal Williams in Detroit, Dillon will be the clear second option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. That makes Dillon fantasy-relevant, as Williams was able to have some role in the offense each week. If Jones ever goes down, Dillon instantly becomes a top 10 fantasy running back, and he is being drafted in the 110s in ESPN mock drafts, per ESPN, which is insane. Take him a little earlier and trust the Packers to get him some touches.

Sleeper Wide Receivers

For some reason, nobody seems to care about Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder this year. He isn't even visible in the top 200 on Fantasy Football Calculator. Crowder had 700 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 12 games this season with a dismal Sam Darnold at quarterback.

Now he gets Zach Wilson and an offense that should be much better. Somehow that has taken Crowder completely out of most drafts, which doesn't make a ton of sense. Crowder will have competition from fellow sleeper Elijah Moore, but the veteran already has plenty of experience gaining separation at the wide receiver position.

Brandon Aiyuk was one of the better fantasy receivers in the league over the last few weeks of the season, scoring double-digit fantasy points 3 times in 4 weeks. It didn't matter that the 49ers had weak quarterbacks, as Aiyuk was able to take screen passes and turn them into big plays. Aiyuk should benefit from starting the season with Jimmy Garoppolo and could further benefit if Trey Lance takes over at any point.

Sleeper Tight Ends

Noah Fant remains one of the most talented tight ends in the league, and Drew Lock should be more comfortable throwing to him in year 2. If Lock loses the battle, Bridgewater loves to check down balls, and Fant will become a solid option at the position. If you're looking for a late flier on a tight end, Fant is worth taking a shot on.

Jared Cook had a down year last season with the Saints, finishing just 18th in fantasy points among all tight ends. Prior to last season, Cook had two top 7 seasons in a row, and he could easily return to form this season with a far better quarterback in Justin Herbert. Drew Brees wasn't pushing the ball downfield, but Herbert certainly will be and could give Cook another top 7 fantasy season. Cook is worth a late-round selection.