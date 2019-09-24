The United States and Iran have a history together. In the 1970s, the Iran hostage crisis arose. They took American hostages in the Iranian embassy. This lasted until Ronald Reagan was elected president and Jimmy Carter was able to free them before he officially took office.

Last year, Donald Trump ended the nuclear pact with Iran. After ended the deal, he levied sanctions on Iran. This has led to an escalation of hostilities between the two countries.

The Trump administration said the sanctions are working, based on the increased rhetoric from Iran. The United States has accused Iran of incidences of hostility against America and other countries in the world. Iran has denied its involvement.

Rising tensions in the Middle East

The United States has accused Iran of attacking ships in the Gulf of Oman according to an article written by Vox. This is a major shipping lane to move oil from the Middle East to Europe.

Iran took control of a British oil tanker claiming that it had violated international law.

Iran has also been accused of shooting down a United States drone. They claimed that it violated their air space. Iran has made it clear that they would counter any military attacks against their nation.

Last weekend, Saudi Arabia had an oil facility attacked. The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran. Iran claimed that they were not responsible for the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Trump officials on the rising tensions

According to an article on Vox, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on CNN's State of the Union, "Tensions are worse because it's working." He is referencing the sanctions. The sanctions are hurting the Iranian economy which is causing tension between the United States and Iran. After the nuclear deal with Iran, the sanctions were lifted. They were implemented again when Donald Trump ended that pact.

The United States was the country that ended the pact with Iran.

The United States announced on Friday that they would be sanctioning the Iranian central bank. This will directly limit their abilities to fund their operations. The announcement included plans to punish any violations of the sanctions implemented by the United States. This could include allies of the United States.

Mike Pompeo reiterated that they are not looking for a war.

They want to ease the tensions diplomatically. Politicians have classified the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facility as an act of war.

The Trump administration has not classified it as such. The United States does not have any treaty with Saudi Arabia to protect them. Trump has moved military personnel to the region for protection against future attacks. America has no plans to attack Iran militarily.

Future of relations between the United States and Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Javid Zarif stated in an interview that he could not guarantee there would not be a war, as reported by Vox. He stated that Iran would retaliate against any aggression by a foreign country. He also stated that Iran would not start a war with the United States.

Trump has stated that he is willing to hold talks with Iran. The world leaders are in New York this week for the United Nations general assembly. Talks could happen there or the leaders of both nations agree to meet and create a new plan.

As reported by the Daily Caller, Trump stated, "I don't want war with anybody. I'm somebody that would like not to have war." That's the same position that his cabinet members hold, such as Mike Pompeo. Trump is not looking to start a war with Iran, he wants to create a better deal for both nations.

Trump is a negotiator. He is not a lifelong politician. His background is in business

A businessman does not look for wars. They look for deals that will help both sides. Trump is putting maximum pressure on Iran to get them to come to the negotiating table. That is his ultimate goal.

Through the years, America has become the world's police force. Countries are always looking for America to help them. This has created both allies and enemies.

America needs to stop being the police force of the world. Countries need to stand on their own. America needs to focus on what is best for this country and let the other countries decide what is best on their own. Trump is applying maximum pressure on Iran to force them to take care of their nation on their own and this, in turn, will create a safer world for all countries.