Chris Sununu is the current governor of New Hampshire. Sununu is a member of the non-MAGA wing of the Republican party. He has consistently polled as one of the most popular governors in the country.

Other members of his party recently tried to persuade him to make a run for the United States Senate. Sununu was also mentioned often as a potential U.S. presidential candidate for the 2024 cycle. In the end, he decided against launching either campaign. And it seems that he's also opted out of another gubernatorial run as well.

Says he will not seek another term

Chris Sununu is not running for re-election as the New Hampshire governor. The next gubernatorial election in the Granite State is slated to be held in 2024. Sununu had hinted at this possibility on a few occasions as of late. But he now makes his decision official, announcing it via social media.

Other high-profile Republicans seem eager to seize the opening created by Sununu's announced absence. Former State Senate President and acting Governor Chuck Morse quickly entered the primary. Former U.S. Senator and State Attorney General Kelly Ayotte is also expected to run for the Republican nomination. Early polling has indicated that Ayotte would be the heavy favorite at this point in the race.

On the Democratic side, two candidates have officially joined the primary campaign. Among them is Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster are also thought to be potential entrants.

Sununu's first political office was as a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council. An elected body that Massachusetts has something comparable to, but is otherwise unique to New Hampshire in the U.S.

Sununu was elected to three terms on the Council.

In 2016, Democratic incumbent Governor Maggie Hassan was not a candidate for re-election. Instead choosing to run for the U.S. Senate, successfully as it turned out. Sununu won the race to succeed her over the Democratic nominee, fellow Executive Councilman Colin Van Ostern.

Sununu was re-elected in 2018 over Democratic former State Senator Molly Kelly. His next ensuing bids to stay in office would be landslide victories. The first occurring against State Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes in 2018. And the next against State Senator Tom Sherman in 2022.

Is a member of one of New Hampshire's most famous families

Chris Sununu is a native of Salem in southeastern New Hampshire. He later graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria Virginia; near Washington, D.C. Followed by attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Sununu's paternal grandmother immigrated to the United States from El Salvador.

His father, John H. Sununu, became a successful political figure. Including also serving as governor, as well as chief of staff to U.S. President George H.W. Bush. John E. Sununu, Chris' brother, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.