Five U.S. states held primary elections on May 17, 2022. Among them was North Carolina. There were primary races for the United States Senate seat held by retiring Republican Richard Burr. U.S. Representative Ted Budd won the Republican nomination. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley received the Democratic nod.

But other races were going on in the state. One of which received a particularly sizeable amount of attention. That being the Republican primary for the United States House of Representatives seat from North Carolina's 11th District, including Asheville.

Highly controversial incumbent Madison Cawthorn was running for re-election.

Cawthorn loses in re-nomination bid

Madison Cawthorn had been among the biggest proponents of unfounded accusations regarding election fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. Likely played a big role in Trump's decision to endorse him. But Cawthorn seemed to alienate many if not most of his other Republican colleagues. As noted by CNN and The Hill, Richard Burr referred to him as "an embarrassment." U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, also from North Carolina, endorsed Cawthorn's primary opponent. Tillis also took other active steps in campaigning against Cawthorn.

At the time of his defeat, Cawthorn was facing possible jail time following multiple serious traffic infractions.

He had also gotten into legal trouble after twice getting caught with a loaded gun at airports. There have also been several allegations of crude behavior and even assault of women.

Cawthorn also alleged similar behavior by his Congressional colleagues, which he later admitted was false. He apparently took to spewing Russian talking points about the Ukrainian government.

He was proudly posing at Adolf Hitler's Eagle's Nest vacation home a photo surfaced.

Madison Cawthorn was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. The seat from the 11th District had been vacant. His predecessor, Mark Meadows, earlier resigned to become White House chief of staff. His 2020 victory gives Cawthorn the distinction of becoming the first member of the United States Congress to be born during the 1990s.

Earlier in his life, Cawthorn was left paralyzed following an automobile crash and now uses a wheelchair. He worked as a staffer for Mark Meadows and has been involved in real estate.

Chuck Edwards wins the Republican nomination

North Carolina State Senator Chuck Edwards won the race to be the Republican nominee in the 11th District. Edwards was initially appointed to the North Carolina Senate in 2016. He won the Senate seat in his own right later that year, followed by winning re-election in 2018 and 2020.

Edwards studied at Blue Ridge Community College and took on various positions with McDonald's. Eventually, he went into the financial sector, including with Entegra Financial Corporation, now part of First Citizens BancShares.

Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara won the Democratic nomination for the 11th District.