U.S. President Joe Biden has announced one more "package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine." He said American aid had been "critical" in preventing Russia from achieving its goals in the War in Ukraine.

In his May 6 announcement, Biden did not specify the size of the package in dollars. Citing an unnamed official, Reuters said the package amounted to $150 million.

"With today’s announcement, my Administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine," Biden said.

Axios noted that the Presidential Drawdown Authority enabled Biden to reallocate some government resources in the event of an emergency.

Biden wants no interruption in flow of arms to Ukraine

Biden referred to a request for $33 billion in additional support to Ukraine which he had made to Congress on April 28. He stressed the importance of keeping "the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption." Biden said, "Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table." Biden's statements can be viewed at the White House website.

'War becoming more dangerous for America'

The more the fighting in Ukraine dragged on, the greater was the "opportunity for catastrophic miscalculations," warned New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.

Recent news leaks about the role of American intelligence in the killing of Russian generals and the sinking of the Russian ship Moskva had angered Biden, Friedman said.

"The staggering takeaway from these leaks is that they suggest we are no longer in an indirect war with Russia but rather edging toward a direct war," the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist said.

"When American officials start to brag in public about playing a role in killing Russian generals and sinking the Russian flagship," they were giving Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity "to respond in ways that could dangerously widen this conflict," Friedman said.

My column: The War Is Getting More Dangerous for America, and Biden Knows It https://t.co/EbFWhUa0oj — Thomas L. Friedman (@tomfriedman) May 6, 2022

The fact that the Russian leader's conduct was "not as predictable as it has been in the past" made the situation more worrisome, Friedman warned.

Biden had recently warned U.S. military and intelligence leaders about the consequences of the news leaks, NBC News reported on May 6. The broadcaster added that Biden had made clear his desire for the leaks to end.

Missiles for Ukraine made in Alabama

On May 5, the White House posted a one-minute video of Biden visiting a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama where Javeline missiles for Ukraine were being assembled.

This week, I visited a Javelin missile factory in Alabama to thank them for all they’re doing to support Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/aEsgMe2fb6 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 5, 2022

"I’ve been on those battlefields where these missiles are fired," Biden told the workers, in remarks which have been posted on the White House website.

"It’s amazing what you’ve done," he said, during his May 3 visite. "You’re making a gigantic difference for these poor sons of guns who are under such enormous, enormous pressure and firepower," Biden said. He noted that the Ukrainians had been supplied with ten Javeline missiles for every Russian tank in the country.