Fifteen people and institutions from Iran, Syria, and Uganda have been slammed with sanctions by the United States government over what it describes as their involvement in "serious" human rights abuses and acts of repression against civilians, political opponents, and peaceful protesters, Reuters reported.

The US announces measures

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, announced the measures in a statement and elaborated that among those sanctioned are the Ugandan military intelligence boss, two Syrian generals accused by Washington of being masterminds of chemical attacks against civilians and three officers of the Syrian secret services, according to Reuters.

There are also seven citizens and two security forces from Iran and two prisons, Zahedan and Isfahan, where, according to the US, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings have been committed. In the case of Iran, Washington has targeted the Special Units of the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces, which the US calls by its acronym in English LEF.

According to the US Treasury Department statement, the Iranian Anti-Terrorism Special Forces (NOPO) have also been sanctioned, yahoo news reported.

The Treasury explained that these units are dedicated to crowd control and the suppression of protests in the Islamic Republic and played a key role in the brutal crushing of the demonstrations that emerged after the 2009 presidential elections.

According to Reuters news, Others slammed with the sanctions are the governor of Al Qods province, Leila Vaseghi, and two interrogators from the Revolutionary Forces of Iran.

Sanctioned Syrian Officials

As for Syria, the US has punished General Taufiq Mohamed Jadur, commander of Air Division 22, for his role in command of the Dumair base in February 2018, from where the opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta was bombarded with chemicals.

Also sanctioned is Syria's General Mohamed Yusef al Hasuri, former head of Brigade 50 at the Al Shairat base.

The alleged chemical attack against Jan Shijún (Idleb) was carried out, where 87 people died in April 2017, Reuters reported.

Likewise, Adib Namer Salameh, deputy director of the Syrian Air Intelligence Force, has been singled out by Washington as a key player in the evil deeds of the repressive security apparatus of the president, Bashar al Assad.

Uganda hasn't been spared either. Its commander of Military Intelligence, General Abel Kandiho, has been slammed with sanctions for having arresting and physically abusing people in the East African state.

Reuters further reports that due to the sanctions, the said individuals and entities' assets under US jurisdiction are frozen. They are also prohibited from doing financial transactions with US citizens.