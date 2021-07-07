Paul LePage won two terms as governor of Maine. His gubernatorial tenure was controversial. Some could often find LePage's blunt tone offensive but beloved by others.

He was term-limited from running for another consecutive term as governor. However, he was not barred from running for office again in the future. And LePage is officially a gubernatorial candidate once again.

Formally launched his campaign on July 5

Paul LePage is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Maine in the 2022 election. LePage won the nomination, and the ensuing general election, in 2010 and 2014.

He succeeded Democratic Governor John Baldacci, who had also been term-limited.

As governor, LePage frequently clashed with other Maine politicians. Both Republicans and Democrats alike. He set a record for the most vetoes issued of bills from the state legislature in Maine's history. And by a wide margin at that.

LePage's early jobs included working in lumber and for Scott Paper Company. His first elected position was as a member of the city council for Waterville, located near Augusta. Eventually, LePage became the city's mayor, serving from 2004 to 2011.

In 2010, LePage won the gubernatorial election over Independent candidate Eliot Cutler and Democratic Maine Senate President Libby Mitchell.

He was re-elected in 2014, emerging victorious again over Cutler and then-Democratic U.S. Representative Mike Michaud. Michaud had been the ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee at the time.

Near the end of his second term as governor, LePage apparently considered running for the United States Senate. He would've been seeking to unset Independent incumbent and former Governor Angus King.

LePage, in the end, did not run for the seat, and King went on to be easily re-elected.

As reported by the Portland Press Herald, Paul LePage said he was 'done with politics' shortly before leaving office. However, that would not turn out to be the case. And, as indicated by The Boston Globe, he moved away from Maine after his term was over.

He instead set up residence in Florida. However, he returned to Maine last year, settling in Edgecomb, south of Waterville.

Janet Mills succeeded him as governor

Democratic State Attorney General Janet Mills won the race to follow LePage as Maine's governor. He has become a frequent critic of hers in the time since. Mills has not officially announced a campaign but is largely expected to run for re-election.

Though a Democrat, Mills has many connections to the Republican Party. Her late father, S Peter Mills Jr., was a United States attorney during three different Republican presidential administrations. Her brother, Peter, won several terms in the state legislature as a Republican.

Peter Mills ran twice for the Republican nomination for governor of Maine.

Including in 2010, when he lost to Paul LePage. Eventually, he joined LePage's administration as the Maine Turnpike Authority executive director.