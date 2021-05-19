Florida was for many years viewed as one of the most competitive swing states in America. Perhaps the most competitive of them all. More recently, however, it's become more solidly Republican.

On a statewide level, Democrats have been almost entirely wiped out from the office. Any trying to run in a statewide election there would likely face an uphill battle shortly. But at least one big-name Florida Democrat seems to be ready to give it a shot.

Demings expected to announce U.S. Senate campaign

U.S. Representative Val Demings is poised to launch a Senate run, reports Axios and ABC.

Demings currently represents the 10th District of Florida in the United States House of Representatives.

The Senate seat in question is up for election in 2022. It's currently held by Republican Marco Rubio, who is running for re-election. Several other candidates are also running in the Republican primary. But as it stands presently, Rubio is expected to receive the nomination.

A number of other Democrats have also already announced their candidacy in their primary. The most well-known among them is probably former U.S. Representative Alan Grayson. Grayson was a member of the U.S. House on two separate occasions. He represented Florida's 8th District during his first tenure and the 9th District during his second.

U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy is also expected to get into the race. Murphy represents the 7th District of Florida in Congress.

A moderate, Demings had also apparently been weight the possibility of running for governor of Florida. That race is also slated for 2022 and Republican Ron DeSantis hold the post. DeSantis is also running for re-election.

In early 2020, Val Demings' national profile grew exponentially. She was chosen as an impeachment manager for the first Senate trial of then-President Donald Trump. Later, she was on the shortlist to become vice president if Joe Biden became president. In the end, California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was selected for the role.

Demings is a former chief of a major police department

Val Demings, maiden name Butler, is a graduate of Florida State University and Webster University Orlando. She worked as a social worker in Jacksonville before joining the Orlando Police Department.

Demings would rise through the ranks of the department and ultimately become its chief. In the process becoming the first woman to take over the lead of the department. She retired from the department in 2011.

The following year, Demings first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives. She lost to Republican Daniel Webster, who before re-districting represented the 8th District in the House.

After an unsuccessful attempt for mayor of Orange County, Demings ran for the House again in 2016.

Another re-districting caused Webster to run and win in the 11th District instead. This time, Demings won the race in the 10th District. She's been re-elected twice since then.

Her husband, Jerry, is also a former Orlando police chief. Afterward, he was elected as sheriff of Orange County three times. He's currently the mayor of Orange County, having been elected in 2018.