New York Fashion Week kicked off in retro style at the Spring Street Studios in New York City. Designer Elie Tahari was inspired by the downtown SoHo vibe in New York from the 1970s for this season’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Edgy models donned in bucket hats strutted the runway in vintage crinkled chiffon gowns, crocheted dresses, jumpsuits, faux leather shorts, and seersucker mini dresses. There were plenty of oversized blazers and the ever-popular wide-hemmed pants.

His textures and patterns included everything from abstract leopard prints and layered dots to seersucker and cotton sateen outfits. The ‘70s industrial vibe merged well with his 21st-century cutting-edge creativity.

alice + olivia embrace a surreal dreamscape presentation

Designer Stacey Bendet, founder of alice + olivia showcased her Spring/Summer 2020 collection at New York Fashion in a series of nine interactive sets that highlighted different dreamlike pastel color-infused vignettes.

Guests at Root Studios were transported from a field of lilac flowers and cotton candy-colored clouds to soft minty green kitchens and buttercup hills and pools. Each set showcased models in her signature whimsical, flirty, colorful, and edgy designs.

I talked with designer Bendet about this season’s inspiration, and how the Me Too movement has affected her brand. “I wanted this season to feel uplifting, ephemeral and fresh.

Using the nine sets today allowed me to showcase how I design, which is always about creating separates that allow many different women to wear my clothes in different ways. And, I dream in color, so these bright and vivid sets are like my fashion dreams have come to life.”

Bendet says for her, "The #MeToo movement is about being able to dress any way you want, whether it's feminine, flirty, sophisticated or sporty.

Men have always been designing for women, and I think now there is finally a greater appreciation for female designers.” Stacey Bendet has been creating her brand for 17 years.

Tadashi Shoji transports the runway back to Japan

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who grew up in Japan, traveled back in time for inspiration for his Spring 2020 show, which is called “Once Upon a Time…in Japan.”

I caught up with the designer backstage to talk about the collection.

“This show is about rediscovering my heritage and all my memories from growing up in Japan. New perspectives honor tradition and I was able to cultivate a deeper understanding of the past and future for my Spring 2020 show.”

Models adorned the runway in elegant, culturally rich looks in fluid draping silhouettes covered in blossoming chrysanthemums, peonies and other flowers found in Japanese gardens.

His color palette also reflected his memories of Japan, which included a rainbow of soft pastel colors.