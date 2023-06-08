Leaked details for Banda Namco's upcoming fighting game sequel "Tekken 8" reveal a possible beta test at the forthcoming Summer Game Fest 2023, along with new gameplay features and character reveals.

Beta test coming soon

According to Games Hub, a news listing from SteamDB indicates that Bandai Namco has loaded an application classified as "Beta" on the Steam backend.

While the said beta is hidden from players and unavailable for download, the listed records feature several modifications leading to a hands-on demo of Tekken 8 on Windows PC, and an avatar image for the file is marked as CNT or Closed Network Test.

Summer Game Fest appearance

Aside from the leaked beta test details, there are rumors that Banda Namco will showcase new details for Tekken 8 at this year's Summer Game Fest.

According to The Loadout, Tekken enthusiast 'VolSkimmer' claims that Bandai Namco will drop new details for Tekken 8 at the Summer Game Fest and the game's beta test. VolSkimmer theorized that the beta test would launch on June 8, the start of the Summer Game Fest event.

VolSkimmer also cited that the Tekken 8 beta test will roll out similar to Capcom's latest fighting game, "Street Fighter 6". The video also claims three new characters will be added to the game. However, it's not indicated whether they will be returning characters such as Julia Chang, Lei Wulong, Roger Jr.

Panda, Armor King, Kunimitsu, and Kuma, or new ones making their debut in the fighting game franchise.

Guest characters from different video game titles will likely happen similarly to the previous game, like Akuma, Geese Howard, Noctis, and Negan.

Fans of the fighting game franchise will have the chance to test out new characters, gameplay mechanics, and possibly an official release date for the consoles and Windows PC.

The story of Tekken 8 will conclude the long and historic rivalry within the Mishima family, particularly between Jin and Kazuya.

The list of playable characters includes Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, King, Marshall, Law, Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Bryan Fury, Hwoarang, Leroy Smith, Lili, Asuka Kazama, Lars Alexanderson, Ling Xiaoyu, Jack-8.

The sequel will also feature a new "Heat" gauge system that will enhance the fighter's aggression during battles, allowing them to be open on specific attacks and damage their opponents. The Rage Art system also marks its return, enabling each character to perform finishing maneuvers.

The stages will have additional environmental damage, and characters can heal themselves via the Heat system.

Tekken 8 will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.