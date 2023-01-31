"The Simpsons" have been renewed once again at Fox until 2025 and will see the animated cornerstone of animation domination reach seasons 35 and 36. The Simpsons were renewed because of its popularity and high ratings. Over the years, the show has built a dedicated and loyal fanbase, and consistently received strong ratings, making it a profitable property for Fox and Disney. Additionally, "The Simpsons" has been praised for its creative writing, voice acting and cultural impact, making it a valuable and influential part of the Fox network's programming lineup.

The combination of these factors has made it financially viable for Fox to continue producing new episodes, resulting in its renewal over the years.

It all started back in 1987

Matt Groening created "The Simpsons" in 1987. The first season premiered on Fox network on December 17, 1989 and consisted of 13 episodes. The season established the show's iconic characters and distinctive style, blending humor, satire and social commentary. The show's primary focus was on the Simpson family – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie – and their daily life in the fictional town of Springfield. The first season also introduced several recurring characters and established the show's signature blend of pop culture references and silly humor.

Despite some initial critical skepticism, the first season of "The Simpsons" was a commercial success and established the show as a cultural phenomenon.

'The Simpsons' forever

"The Simpsons", the longest-running primetime series in history, has been on air for over 32 years and may never end due to several reasons.

1. Popularity: The show has a large and dedicated fanbase and consistently high ratings, making it profitable for Fox.

2. Cultural impact: The Simpsons has had a significant impact on popular culture and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time.

3. Adaptability: The show's format and characters have allowed it to stay fresh and relevant, with the ability to address contemporary issues and incorporate current events.

4. Viability: The show is animated, which means the main voice actors can continue to perform their roles for as long as they are able, and the characters can age in real-time.

5. Creative talent: The show has a talented writing and production team who work to maintain its quality and keep it relevant.

Do 'The Simpsons' need to end

Whether or not "The Simpsons" needs to end is a matter of personal opinion. Some may argue that the show has run its course and has lost its relevance and quality, while others believe that it still has the potential to produce entertaining and meaningful content. Ultimately, the decision to end the show will depend on a variety of factors, including:

Decline in popularity and ratings. If the show's viewership and ratings drop significantly, it may no longer be profitable for Fox to continue producing new episodes. Creative fatigue. If the writing and production teams are unable to maintain the show's quality and relevance, Fox may decide to end the series. Cast availability. If the main voice actors are no longer able or willing to perform their roles, it may not be possible to continue producing new episodes. Financial considerations. If the cost of producing new episodes becomes prohibitively high, Fox may choose to end the series. Network decisions. Fox may decide to end the series as part of a larger programming strategy or to make way for new shows.

It is important to note that these are potential reasons and that the future of the show will depend on a variety of factors and may change over time.