"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" recently opened in theaters to big and eager audiences. As the title would suggest, it centers on Stephen Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. Also heavily featured in the movie is Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

On par with what's become expected of Marvel, much of the movie is terrific. Including but not limited to some very noteworthy cameo appearances. But "Multiverse of Madness" also goes in a direction that has been decidedly not warmly welcomed by fans. In a way that easily draws comparisons to another mammoth franchise.

Beware of *significant* spoilers ahead.

Wanda's character arc features heavy shades of what happened to Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'

Wanda Maximoff has appeared in several installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beginning with a mid-credits debut in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier". She quickly became popular among loyal Marvel enthusiasts. Reaching a whole new plane of adoration last year with the Disney+ limited series "WandaVision".

Initially seeming like a quirky rom-com paying homage to classic sitcoms, "WandaVision" became something else. Going heavy on themes of grief and loss. Leaving many viewers questioning how far might be too far to save someone they love.

The addition of Olsen to "MoM" was announced before "WandaVision" was released.

So Marvel might not have realized how much Wanda would strike a chord with people. Across numerous demographics, in all 50 U.S. states and abroad.

Another enormously popular heroine had been Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones". A character that rose from being sold by her brother into an abusive marriage. Eventually becoming the series' biggest power player and sovereign of multiple nations.

After years of struggles, she had finally seemed poised to realize her dreams. Claiming the Iron Throne, with a true love by her side and possible children to be born.

And then a series of traumatic events occurred for both Daenerys and her lover, Jon. In the end, she very abruptly supposedly went insane. Turning from benevolence and transforming into an indiscriminate mass murderer.

Leading to her death and Jon's hand. The storyline generally went over like a sack of lead-laced bricks with viewers. Yet, even despite Dany's fervent following, showrunners still seemed to be surprised by the reaction.

Which brings us back to Wanda.

'Multiverse of Madness' ill-advisedly takes inspiration from the 'House of M' story arc

If Wanda's popularity wasn't clear when production began on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", it would be. Something that could be seen with Marvel's marketing for the movie. Wanda would be used nearly if not equally as much as Doctor Strange. Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch largely made the promotional tour together, as a unit.

Promotions for the movie would likely give viewers an impression of a certain storyline.

Stephen and Wanda would join forces to take on Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, among others, as a team. A post-credits scene to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" also had similar tones.

As it turns out, many fans were in for a shock. It became apparent rather early on in "MoM" that that wasn't how things were going to be. Instead, Wanda had gone to the 'Dark Side', if you will. Desperate to retrieve the children she lost at the end of "WandaVision". She's willing to sacrifice her friends, a young girl, alternate versions of herself and many others along the way.

It had been rumored that the movie was at least partially inspired by Marvel Comic's "House of M" plot. In which Wanda has an extreme mental breakdown, again over the loss of her children.

So in some ways, her very sudden about-face might not have been a total surprise.

But the brutality and viciousness of her turn have been deeply unsettling for many Marvel fans. Her almost apathetic willingness to take lives stands in stark contrast to what her character had been. And, frankly, doesn't really make that much sense.

As indicated by Screen Rant, "MoM" has cheapened the effect of "WandaVision". Where we saw Wanda start to really go through the process of grief and start to move on. Still heartbroken, but at peace and, crucially, not willing to harm others for the sake of her personal happiness. A heartstring-pulling, weepy-eye-inducing conclusion that now seems essentially for naught.

That growth was wiped away and then some as she goes on a murderous rampage in "MoM".

Some elements of "House of M" might have worked for the MCU portrayal of Wanda Maximoff. But not like this. And maybe if she'd been portrayed differently beforehand, this turn could've seemed fitting. But she wasn't and it doesn't. Maybe there had been an abstract idea of such a thing happening in the Movies for a while. But, like Daenerys Targaryen before her, this quick flip to villainy was not in tune with her character. Like fitting a square peg in a round hole.

It's unclear if Wanda will be back in the MCU

By the end of "Multiverse of Madness", Wanda did realize the error of her ways. Subsequently choosing to give her life in an effort to try to make things at least somewhat right.

Almost immediately, the question of whether she would somehow return began being asked. According to IndieWire, Olsen expects to be back, but she's not entirely certain about it. There were unconfirmed reports earlier in the years that she'd signed a massive contract extension. But even if she has, it doesn't necessarily mean that she'd be playing the established version of Wanda. We are of course dealing with the Multiverse now.

For her part, Olsen has early on expressed mixed emotions about what happened to her character in the movie. It remains to be seen if she expresses more definitive opinions as time goes on, such as in the case of Daenerys. Emilia Clarke, who played her, and Kit Harington, who played Jon, haven't been particularly shy about their dissatisfaction.

While "Thrones" fans continue to hope for a fix-it (and wait for the book series to be finished). MCU fans are in a similar spot. What the future holds for Wanda Maximoff in it seems likely to be an unfolding situation.