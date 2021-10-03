Thomas Tuchel is currently taking Chelsea FC to the next level, where the team will be considered title contenders, and they will be tagged as one of the best teams in Europe. After being relieved of his PSG duty, the former PSG manager took charge of the Chelsea team.

Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Roman Abrahamovic appointed him as Chelsea FC manager after Frank Lapards failure to bring out the best in the team he was appointed to take charge of. His inability to be able to deliver results made the club sacked him. Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford bridge and promised to take the club to the next level, where every team would be scared to face them.

Since he took charge of the team, they have become one of the best in EPL, and with the team's current form, Chelsea FC will be one of the most feared teams in Europe. Thomas Tuchel led the blues to their first UEFA Champions League finals in nine years.

He clashed against European giants such as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Portuguese giant FC Porto in the competition's knockout stage, and Tuchel's boys came out victorious. He faced off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on May 31, 2021.

Chelsea FC UEFA Champions League Final

This game registered him as a legend in the heart of Chelsea football club fans as he lifted the silverware for the club in a glorious way.

Despite all odds against the blues, Tuchel pulled out a victorious performance in the game, and it earned him the award for the best coach at the UEFA's award held in August.

His main work at Chelsea FC started in the 2021/2022 football season. Thomas Tuchel needs to maintain the same momentum he brought when he was put in charge of Chelsea earlier this year.

Chelsea has lost two games since the start of this season. Their first defeat came against Pep Guardiola led Manchester City and the second defeat came against Juventus FC during the team's second UEFA Champions League group stage game.

With the rate at which Chelsea FC is playing and how the team is building itself to become a beast against other clubs, they have registered themselves as title contenders; Thomas Tuchel proves to fans and pundits who doubted him that he is good at what he does.

Chelsea FC top EPL table

After tonight's English Premier League game, Chelsea will occupy the top of the table pending tomorrow's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Manchester United has lost the opportunity of going joint top of the table after a draw against Everton, and Ole Gunnar Solkjaer needs to go back to the drawing board and analyze his team's tactics while playing against opponents.

If Thomas Tuchel can keep up Chelsea FC's good work rate, he will be considered one of the best in EPL.