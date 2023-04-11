Richard Blumenthal is a current member of the United States Senate. Also a member of the Democratic Party, he was elected from the State of Connecticut. There, he has become a mainstay in the realm of politics.

Many of the state's residents have been in a celebratory mood as of late, with a couple big sporting achievements. The University of Connecticut has one of the most storied basketball traditions in the country. On both the men's and women's side. The UConn Huskies men recently scored the 2023 National Championship. Blumenthal was among those participating at a celebration to mark the accomplishment.

It did not go well for him.

Has surgery for a broken femur

Richard Blumenthal has undergone a surgical procedure on his femur. The bone in question was apparently fractured during an incident at a victory parade for the UConn Huskies, indicates ESPN. Blumenthal was marching in the parade. Another participant evidently tripped and fell on him. Fellow U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy, also in attendance, noted that Blumenthal continued marching even after breaking his femur.

According to People, the surgery was "completely successful." Blumenthal was being treated at Stamford Hospital and was expected to be discharged the day following the procedure. It included installing a number of pins in his leg to help ensure it heals properly.

Blumenthal will also undergo physical therapy.

The Senate has been on its Easter recess as of late. Thus, Blumenthal's presence is not immediately necessary at the Capitol. But even so, he indicated he expects to be back when the Senate resumes normal operations in the coming days.

Shortly after UConn claimed the men's basketball title, Quinnipiac University also covered itself in glory.

Located in Hamden, Connecticut, its men's ice hockey team notched a national championship of its own. Whatever festivities that may or may not be in order, Blumenthal might have to sit out. Though he did celebrate the team via Twitter.

Was the longtime attorney general of Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal is a native of Brooklyn, New York.

His father, Martin, emigrated to the United States from Germany as a teenager. His mother, Jane, grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The younger Blumenthal was educated at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx. Afterward, he graduated from Harvard University and interned at The Washington Post. Eventually, he obtained a degree from Yale Law School.

Blumenthal worked as a staffer for U.S. Senator Abraham Ribicoff. As well as for future New York U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan. At the time, Moynihan was working in the administration of Republican U.S. President Richard Nixon. Blumenthal also clerked for then U.S. District Court Judge Jon O. Newman and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun. Along the way, he also served in the United States Marine Corps, reaching the rank of sergeant.

In 1977, Blumenthal became the United States attorney for Connecticut, appointed by President Jimmy Carter. He held the office until 1981. Three years later, he was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives. In 1987, he won a seat in the Connecticut State Senate.

Blumenthal was first elected as Connecticut's attorney general in 1990. He would be re-elected to the role four times. In 2010, he was elected to the U.S. Senate and would win again in 2016 and 2022.

Blumenthal sits on several committees. He currently chairs two subcommittees. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law.