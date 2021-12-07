Copernicus is the atmosphere monitoring service of the European Union. Scientists have said that wildfires due to climate change have produced an enormous carbon emission. These fires in countries like Siberia, the U.S., and Turkey have aggravated the situation. The blazes were intense and prolonged, and the amount of emission was overwhelming. The results were loss of the green cover, displacement of people, and destruction of wildlife. It means disturbance in the ecological balance.

Moreover, wildfires destroy infrastructures and damage bridges, communication links, electric supply networks, etcetera.

Travel options reduce, and restoring these is not an easy process, and until that happens, the people have to suffer. Those who have provisions for Renewable Energy can avoid dark nights. In short, fire destroys the environment, and its recovery is a long, drawn-out process.

CNBC says, according to Copernicus, in 2021, parts of northeastern Siberia, Turkey, and the western U.S. recorded their highest wildfire emissions. The wildfires did not spare countries in Europe like Greece, Italy, and Spain. Mark Parrington is one of the scientists of Copernicus. He says the nature of wildfires seen now has not been seen earlier. That is a matter of concern for the world. A news report of July says wildfires in the western United States have come to stay, with at least 80 of them active right now.

Contributory factors for intense wildfires

Human-induced climate change has given rise to hotter temperatures and drier conditions. This is not in any particular area but is a global phenomenon. These are contributory factors responsible for longer and more intense wildfire seasons. CNBC adds that 2020 could claim to be one of the hottest years, and 2021 might be no different.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

The Dixie fire in Northern California burned for more than three months. It turned out to be the second-largest wildfire in the state's history. The smoke from such wildfires in the United States and Canada moved across the Atlantic Ocean and reached Europe. In August, the French Riviera was in the grip of wildfires, and tourists had to look around for safe places.

Wildfires degrade the quality of air

One of the ill effects of wildfires is associated with the health of persons. The smoke they inhale has a high concentration of fine particles, and the air quality is questionable. It is polluted and could lead to health issues. CNBC mentions countries around the eastern and central Mediterranean that faced such problems. In July, turkey met fires, and it resulted in large-scale evacuation. There was also a loss of innumerable species of animals. Global warming gives rise to dry and hot conditions. These increase the fire risk of vegetation. As Parrington says - “It is clear from 2021 that climate change is providing the ideal environments for wildfires.” World leaders meet at regular intervals to evolve strategies to tackle climate change.

This single factor disturbs the stability of the world that sees droughts in some places with floods in other parts. Both are equally undesirable.

Climate change is responsible for intense wildfires

According to Sky News, carbon emissions are on the rise in certain parts of the world in the current year. This is proof that climate change plays a role in fanning blazes of unusual intensity. People in Greece and Turkey fled from their homes due to the summer fires. There were concerns about health due to the deteriorating quality of air. In the opinion of experts, there are possibilities of an increase in emissions of this nature due to climate change. Preserving the green cover is vital to maintaining the health of the planet. However, the world is losing this all-important protective shield either through developmental activities or through wildfires.