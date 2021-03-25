It’s nothing less than a revolution: the integrative messianic jewish Christian Church International, the largest messianic jewish denomination with almost two million believers around the globe and a strong online community, now has a Messianic Jewish leader for the first time in history. Until the death of his predecessor, Her Eminence Luzia Lucretia, who had passed away in February 2021 the Christian Church International and the Messianic Jewish Fellowship International, was always led by Christians. Now jewish Samuel I. (clerical name) won the battle to hold the highest office.

A safe harbour for more than a million Messianic Jews

As OPR reports, the new Supreme of the Christian Church International being Messianic Jewish is a strong signal to all Messianic Jews that they have a safe harbour in a world with rising antisemitism and even critics from within the Jewish community. With the Messianic Jewish Fellowship International now being a leading congregation within the Christian Church International Messianic Jews have a 1.7 million member strong global home and protected spiritual home.

What are Messianic Jews?

A growing part of the once “Christian only” Christian Church International’s members define themselves as Messianic Jews or “christo-judaic” and became a save harbour for many Messianic Jews whose congregations are often the target of discrimination and antisemitism from various sides.

OPR states that “what Messianic Jews believe like Christians that Jesus is the Messiah, and accept the Old Testament as well as the Gospels of the New Testament.” Freedom of inborn sin in Messianic Judaism would be granted only through acceptance of Yeshuah (Christ) as the Messiah. Messianic Jews regard their faith as an integral part of Judaism despite the fact that a few Jewish congregations don’t like the concept of Messianic Jews being part of Judaism.

Pesach and Easter to be celebrated together

One of the first executive orders by the new Supreme Leader was to nominate a Chief Rabbi, Mordechai Feldman. Together with the Christian Primus Maximus of the denomination he proposed a united Passover-Easter celebration in 2021, an idea they share with other congregations. As Wayburn reports, “A lot of Christians, a lot of churches, occasionally will have something called a Seder service.

But during the Passover meal, there's so much symbolism that we can see Jesus in”, asking Pastor MacKinnon of the Calvary Baptist Community Church. “Such rich symbolism for us as Christians comes out of the Jewish tradition and understanding. So this huge history, sort of Judeo-Christian history, that just stems back thousands of years, it's a really powerful thing”, the pastor explains. To bring Jews and Christians together and to heal old wounds, that’s what we need now - more than ever, Rabbi Feldman answered on request.

An evolution, not a revolution

For the Old-Apostolic Christians in this unifying religious community a Supreme Leader of Messianic-Jewish faith means a radical change, too. Whereas until now it was the Christian congregations of the Christian Church International that held all the leading posts firmly in their hands, their highest-ranking representative is now the unelectable Primus Maximus.

The latter, as was heard from church circles, welcomed the assumption of office by Samuel I, but at the same time assured that he would take great care to ensure that all groupings within the church were heard and respected. No one should expect that the Sunday sermons in the apostolic churches would change. Of course, good old traditions and conventions would be adhered to. “In the house of God there are be many flats, and now a neighbor has been appointed janitor”, the Primus Maximus said in a welcome speech. According to the chief cleric of the denominations, he is looking forward to the developments in a positive way.