Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be eyeing his 8th Super Bowl title as he returns for his 23rd NFL season. Good fortune can go the way of 44-year-old Brady, based on the latest wedding of singer/actress Jennifer Lopez to actor Ben Affleck. Based on MARCA’s observation, Brady won a title in college or in the NFL in the year Lopez married. According to Marca, Brady won a national championship in 1994 during his freshman year at Michigan in the same year when Lopez got married for the first time to Ojani Noa. When Lopez had her second marriage in 2001 to Cris Judd, Brady won his first Super Bowl title when he led the New England Patriots over the then-St.

Louis Rams. The trend continued in 2004 when Brady won his second Super Bowl at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. That year, the famous singer/actress exchanged wedding vows with fellow singer Marc Anthony. Just recently, Lopez married Affleck, who coincidentally is a huge fan of Brady and the Patriots. If the trend continues, we can expect the Buccaneers to lift their second Super Bowl title in three years with Brady as a quarterback.

After 20 years and six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. In his first year, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady and the Buccaneers made it to the playoffs the following year, but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL but changed his mind 41 days later, citing “unfinished business” as his reason for returning.

Bucs pick Rudolph as Gronkowski’s replacement

Brady’s long-time teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, recently announced his retirement from the NFL after an 11-year career marked by four Super Bowl titles – three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. While many believe Gronkowski might return next season, the Buccaneers have decided to move on from the veteran tight end.

Per Sports Illustrated, the Buccaneers signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal as Gronkowski’s replacement; Rudolph played his first 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he recorded 453 receptions for 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in 140 games. He joined the New York Giants last season and just had 26 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown in 16 games. Rudolph will join the Buccaneers’ tight-end corps, composed of veteran Cameron Brate and rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Just recently, Gronkowski’s girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, said that she believes this is not the end of her boyfriend’s NFL career and that he could make a return at some point.