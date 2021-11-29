Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has broken three of Drew Brees' records so far this season, and he's on the brink of breaking another one before the season ends. Earlier this season, the 44-year-old Brady broke Brees' all-time passing yardage record in their Week 4 win over the New England Patriots. Brady now also owns two records previously held by Brees, who retired last season after 20 years in the NFL. Brady recently set the record for most games with four or more touchdown passes and three or more touchdown passes. Brady now has 38 games with four or more touchdown passes and 98 games with three or more touchdown passes, one more than Brees.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback currently holds the all-time record for completions with 7,142. Still, Brady is expected to surpass it before the season ends as he already has 7,087 after completing 25 of 34 passes in their 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brady set to break another record by Brees in 2 years

But Brady is set to break another record by Brees in two years' time if he continues playing at a high level, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. After throwing one touchdown pass against the Colts, Brady now has 30 touchdowns for the season, giving him nine years of 30 or more touchdown passes in his career. That's good for a tie for second place with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for second on the all-time list behind Brees, who had 10.

Brady made 30 or more touchdown passes in 2007, 2010 (36), 2011 (39), 2012 (34), 2014 (33), 2015 (36), 2017 (32), 2020 (4), and 2021 (30 and counting). Brady is under contract for next season, so he has a chance to tie Brees' record and set a new one if he decides to continue playing past next season. When Brees returned to New Orleans as part of the broadcasting team on Thanksgiving, NBC decided to give him a video tribute where Brady was part of.

In his message, Brady told Brees, "Thank you, Drew for, retiring and don't ever come back." But it was all a joke as Brady added, "All kidding aside, congrats, man. I'm really happy for you."

Bucs eye sweep of Falcons

In Week 2, the Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 48-25, at Raymond James Stadium, where Brady threw for five touchdown passes.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will try to make it three in a row as they eye a series sweep over the Falcon on the road. The Buccaneers are expected to have an easy time as the Falcons own a 1-4 record at home. With a win over the Falcons, the Buccaneers could inch closer to their first NFC South title since 2007. The Buccaneers first won the division in 2002 in the first year it was formed. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with an 8-3 mark, while the Falcons are tied second with the Saints with a 5-6 mark.