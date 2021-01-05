Throughout the NFL season, we took a look at the players who excelled every week in fantasy football despite not being mostly unowned in leagues.

With the 2020 NFL season now over, it is time to look at the best single-game performances at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. The ten-highest point totals at each position (going by ESPN PPR standard leagues) are shared below.

(The week the point total occurred is in parentheses.)

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 40.0 (3)

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys 39.8 (2)

T3. Justin Herbert, Chargers 38.48 (7)

T3. Cam Newton, Patriots 38.48 (17)

5. Kyler Murray, Cardinals 37.92 (9)

6. Jalen Hurts, Eagles 37.82 (15)

7. Josh Allen, Bills 37.66 (15)

8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys 37.28 (4)

9. Kyler Murray, Cardinals 37.1 (7)

10. Ryan Tannehill, Titans 37.02 (15)

It’s a shame Dak Prescott fractured his ankle in Week 5 and missed the rest of the season because he was quite the asset for those that owned him in fantasy.

In the three games from Week 2 to Week 4, he threw for 1,424 yards and eight scores while running for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints 56.2 (16)

2. Dalvin Cook, Vikings 48.6 (8)

3. Aaron Jones, Packers 45.6 (2)

4. Alvin Kamara, Saints 44.7 (3)

5. Joe Mixon, Bengals 42.1 (4)

6. Derrick Henry, Titans 40.4 (6)

7. Dalvin Cook, Vikings 39.2 (9)

8. Derrick Henry, Titans 38.5 (12)

T9. Alvin Kamara, Saints 38.4 (2)

T9. Jonathan Taylor, Colts 38.4 (17)

It shouldn’t be surprising to see Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, and Derrick Henry have seven top-ten fantasy performances by running backs. Henry finished third in running back points, and the difference between him and fourth-place David Montgomery is greater than Montgomery and 14th-place Melvin Gordon.

Wide receiver

1. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs 57.9 (12)

2. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks 53.0 (7)

3. Davante Adams, Packers 44.6 (7)

4. Davante Adams, Packers 43.2 (16)

5. Chase Claypool, Steelers 42.6 (5)

6. Davante Adams, Packers 41.6 (1)

7. Stefon Diggs, Bills 41.5 (16)

T8. DK Metcalf, Seahawks 40.1 (8)

T8. Mike Evans, Buccaneers 40.1 (16)

T10. Justin Jefferson, Vikings 39.6 (6)

T10. Brandin Cooks, Texans 39.6 (17)

It was a remarkable Week 12 for Hill, who had over 200 yards receiving against the Buccaneers in the first weather alone.

Yahoo mentions that Hill’s extraordinary game was the seventh-most points ever recorded by a player in PPR fantasy football.

Tight end

1. Darren Waller, Raiders 45.0 (13)

2. George Kittle, 49ers 40.1 (4)

3. Robert Tonyan, Packers 33.8 (4)

4. Darren Waller, Raiders 30.0 (15)

5. Darren Waller, Raiders 28.5 (2)

6. Tyler Higbee, Rams 28.4 (2)

7. Travis Kelce, Chiefs 27.6 (13)

8. Travis Kelce, Chiefs 27.6 (14)

9. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins 27.0 (2)

10. Travis Kelce, Chiefs 26.86 (11)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kelce and Waller each have three fantasy performances to make an appearance at the tight end position.

According to ESPN, they easily paced the position for the year, with Kelce leading the way (312.76) and Waller in second (278.6). There’s a huge gap between them and those who finished third (Logan Thomas - 176.62) and fourth (Robert Tonyan (172.6).