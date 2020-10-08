After a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. As a team filled with young talents, many thought that the 43-year-old Brady would have a hard time earning the trust and developing chemistry with his new teammates. But according to a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady quickly won the hearts and minds of his teammates who were first awed and starstruck by the presence of the greatest of all time (GOAT). According to tight end Cameron Brate, at first they were awed by Brady’s presence but it quickly wore off during training camp when they were already seeing each other regularly and the veteran quarterback shouting at them.

"He still is the GOAT to us. He still is Tom Brady. Not in that star-struck kind of way, but more so his leadership and his presence," said Brate. For center Ryan Jensen, Brady went right into business as soon as he signed with the Buccaneers. According to Jensen, Brady called him and talked about what his past center do to keep their backsides dry while playing. Jensen said he immediately acceded to Brady’s request, saying it would help him become a better quarterback.

Brady strengthens bond with teammates

Brady also strengthened his bond with teammates by teaching them some moves that will help improve their game. During practice, Brady was spotted telling wide receiver Scotty Miller to pump his arms more and Justin Watson to be fluid with his upper body while doing routes.

Even on defense, Brady is helping some players like defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting on how to disguise his coverage. Brate said Brady encourages them after they made a bad route or an incomplete catch. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh said Brady has provided the Buccaneers with the energy that can be felt even by the defense, especially with limited fans watching them in the stands.

"I think it's great. I think it's a form of accountability as well, and I welcome it,” said Suh. The Buccaneers are currently on a three-game winning streak following their come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers where Brady made history as the oldest quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game.

The Buccaneers were scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Thursday where they are 6-point favorites.

Brady could move into new house

When he signed with the Buccaneers, Brady and his family in April moved into the mansion owned by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, who is now the president of the Miami Marlins. But Brady had to find a new home after Jeter put his mansion on the market for $29 million. According to TMZ Sports, Brady is eyeing a $7.5-million Tampa Bay-area waterfront mansion estate in a private community in Clearwater, Florida. In a report by TMZ Sports, Brady is now in the final stages of negotiation and they could move into their new home later this week. The 8,548 square-foot mansion has five bedrooms with 5 full baths and 3 half baths.

It also has a private gym, theater room, billiard room, media center, and an elevator. If Brady plans to expand his home, there is an available lot next door that he can purchase.