With the 2020 MLB regular season coming to a close on Saturday, ‘MLB The Show 20’ provided their last roster and ratings update for the regular season on September 25.

As we have been doing, let’s take a look at the players who saw their live series cards go up or down a level (those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included).

All of the rating updates can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers

Gold to Diamond

Nick Anderson, Rays (RP) - 82 to 87

Jose Ramirez, Indians (3B) - 84 to 87

Corey Seager, Dodgers (SS) - 84 to 87

Byron Buxton, Twins (CF) - 84 to 86

Devin Williams, Brewers (RP) - 83 to 86

A diamond player when the game first came out, Ramirez is hitting .365 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs over his last 26 games according to Cleveland.com.

Silver to Gold

Trevor Rosenthal, Padres (RP) - 79 to 83

James Karinchak, Indians (RP) - 79 to 83

Trevor May, Twins (RP) - 79 to 81

Andrew Heaney, Angels (SP) - 78 to 80

Raisel Iglesias, Reds (RP) - 77 to 80

Kevin Gausman, Giants (SP) - 77 to 80

Jean Segura, Phillies (SS) - 78 to 80

Last year was a disaster for Rosenthal (13.50 ERA and 26 walks in 15.1 innings), but the former two-time 40+ save closer hasn’t given up a run in eight innings with San Diego while recording three saves.

Bronze to Silver

Drew Smyly, Giants (SP) - 72 to 78

Freddy Peralta, Brewers (RP) - 74 to 78

Tony Watson, Giants (RP) - 71 to 78

Brandon Nimmo, Mets (RF) - 73 to 77

Jake Diekman, Athletics (RP) - 71 to 77

Ryan Braun, Brewers (LF) - 74 to 77

Garrett Cooper, Marlins (1B) - 73 to 76

Max Stassi, Angels (C) - 70 to 76

Chris Bassitt, Athletics (SP) - 72 to 76

J.B. Wendelken, Athletics (RP) - 74 to 76

Victor Gonzalez, Dodgers (SP) - 68 to 75

Alex Dickerson, Giants (LF) - 72 to 76

J.A. Happ, Yankees (SP) - 74 to 76

Brady Singer, Royals (SP) - 73 to 75

Joe Musgrove, Pirates (SP) - 74 to 75

Brandon Crawford, Giants (SS) - 72 to 75

Alec Bohm, Phillies (3B) - 74 to 75

Bohm probably won’t win NL Rookie of the Year, but the 24-year-old has raked at the plate since his MLB debut on August 13 with a .333 batting average and .884 OPS in 167 plate appearances.

Fallers

Gold to Silver

Yuli Gurriel, Astros (1B) - 82 to 79

Ian Happ, Cubs (CF) - 80 to 78

Hitting over .290 each of the last three seasons, Gurriel has seen his batting average plummet all the way down to .235, and his .674 OPS is 210 points lower than last year.

Silver to Bronze

Gavin Lux, Dodgers (2B) - 76 to 74

Roberto Perez, Indians (C) - 76 to 74

Tyler Naquin, Indians (CF) - 78 to 74

Will Harris, Nationals (RP) - 78 to 73

Jonathan Villar, Blue Jays (2B) - 76 to 73

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs (LF) - 75 to 72

Miguel Sano, Twins (3B) - 75 to 72

Oscar Mercado, Indians (CF) - 75 to 71

While Schwarber has never hit for a high average, his card rating had to drop since he’s carrying just a .187 batting average and .687 OPS.