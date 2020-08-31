When Leonard Fournette was released on Monday, it came as a shock to fantasy owners that had already completed their drafts. The talented Jags running back was expected to be the focal point of a Jaguars offense in 2020, but now he won't be playing for the team at all. Per ESPN writer Michael DiRocco, Head coach Doug Marrone said that the skill sets of his remaining running backs could replace what Fournette offered at the position. The duties that Fournette would have taken on this season will be shouldered by Ryquell Armstead.

New Jaguars starting RB Ryquell Armstead

Drafted by the Jaguars in the 5th round in 2019, Armstead played a minimal role in Jacksonville's offense.

In his rookie year, Ryquell had 35 carries for 108 rushing yards and 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns (NFL.com). It wasn't a flashy or spectacular year for the rookie, but Fournette was the Jaguars main running back in 2019. Leonard finished the year with 1152 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Some of that production should immediately go to Ryquell Armstead.

He's been featured in camp as a pass catching running back, which is good news for fantasy owners in PPR leagues. His production in the passing game last season is encouraging, especially considering Gardner Minshew is still the quarterback. The two showed some chemistry last season when Minshew broke free of several Broncos defenders and ended up throwing the ball to Armstead in the end zone.

Why you need to draft him

Armstead is stepping into a huge hole. Fournette left over 1000 yards rushing on the table when he departed and that production is now up for grabs. There are just 32 starting running backs in the NFL, and most leagues require fantasy owners to start at least two running backs, with the option to start a 3rd.

That means in 12 team leagues, 24 starting RBs will be starting for each fantasy owner every week, assuming an efficient fantasy league. That leaves just 8 starting RBs that can go in the flex position or on the bench of teams among 12 fantasy teams. Armstead has suddenly become one of those guys with the release of Fournette.

Even though Armstead plays in a weaker than normal Jaguars offense, volume alone makes him worthy of fantasy consideration. He's also likely to pick up work in both the passing and running game, making him an even more valuable commodity in PPR leagues. Currently, Armstead is not even being drafted. Fournette was drafted in the first 35 picks in most fantasy leagues. Ryquell has quickly become a player that needs to be drafted within the first 80 picks, as he has a huge opportunity to become an unknown fantasy star. Make sure to select him in the later rounds of fantasy football drafts and gain an advantage over your fantasy opponents.