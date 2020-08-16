For the third straight week, ‘MLB The Show 20’ has put out both roster and player rating updates. In what is a shorter season, they are likely to have ratings updates every week until the regular season is complete. They came out on the same day that the 7th inning program began.

As we did the previous two weeks, let’s take a look at the players who went up or down a level in the latest update (those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included).

Unlike the previous two weeks, many players saw a decrease in their card level. Eighteen players are mentioned here that saw their rating fall after just one total in the first two weeks of updates (none last week).

The season has gone on long enough where ‘MLB The Show 20’ may now not just deem these players as just having a slow start.

All of the rating updates can be found at The Show Nation. Player stats listed are from games played through August 14.

Rising up a level (or two)

Gold to Diamond

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (RF) - 82 to 85

Juan Soto, Nationals (LF) - 83 to 85

Lance Lynn, Rangers (SP) - 84 to 85

Trevor Bauer, Reds (SP) - 84 to 85

Early on in the season, Bauer leads the NL with a 0.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings after three starts. He owned a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts for Cincinnati last year after he was traded away by the Indians.

Silver to Gold

Byron Buxton, Twins (CF) - 79 to 80

Salvador Perez, Royals (C) - 78 to 80

Michael Conforto, Mets (RF) - 79 to 80

Kyle Seager, Mariners (3B) - 78 to 80

Mike Yasztremski, Giants (RF) - 79 to 80

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays (SS) - 75 to 80

Tim Anderson, White Sox (SS) - 78 to 80

A six-time All-Star, Perez missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He’s hitting .329 in his first 79 at bats of this year with 10 extra-base hits.

Bronze to Gold

Dylan Bundy, Angels (SP) - 74 to 80

Bundy skipped right over silver to join the gold ranks. Traded to the Angels from Baltimore this offseason, he owns a 1.57 ERA and an AL-leading 0.63 WHIP in his first four starts of 2020.

Bronze to Silver

Manny Pina, Brewers (C) - 74 to 76

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks (SP) - 74 to 76

Trevor Rosenthal, Royals (RP) - 73 to 76

Jesse Winker, Reds (LF) - 73 to 75

Donovan Solano, Giants (2B) - 72 to 75

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox (1B) - 73 to 75

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox (SP) - 74 to 75

Winker was upgraded to silver even before he slugged two homers on Friday.

He is off to an unbelievable start with a .365 batting average and 1.196 OPS. The Reds have mostly utilized him as a designated hitter in this truncated season

Dropping down a level

Diamond to Gold

Walker Buehler, Dodgers (SP) - 86 to 84

Charlie Morton, Rays (SP) - 85 to 84

Pete Alonso, Mets (1B) - 85 to 83

George Springer, Astros (CF) - 85 to 83

Jose Altuve, Astros (2B) - 85 to 82

After finishing third in AL Cy Young voting last year, Morton is off to a bit of a rough start in 2020. In four starts, he has a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and according to MLB Trade Rumors, Rays manager Kevin Cash expects him back when he is eligible to return on August 20.

Gold to Silver

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (RF) - 81 to 79

Gleyber Torres, Yankees (SS) - 82 to 79

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks (SP) - 80 to 79

Jose Berrios, Twins (SP) - 80 to 79

Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks (3B) - 81 to 78

Brett Gardner, Yankees (LF) - 80 to 78

Rafael Devers, Red Sox (3B) - 81 to 78

Mitch Garver, Twins (C) - 80 to 77

Gary Sanchez, Yankees (C) - 80 to 76

As a 28-year old last year, Garver came out of nowhere last year to hit 31 home runs with a .995 OPS. The season is still young, but he’s not off to a good start (one homer, .518 OPS).

Silver to Bronze

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox (LF) - 77 to 74

Adam Frazier, Pirates (2B) - 76 to 74

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (3B) - 75 to 72

Luis Arraez, Twins (2B) - 75 to 72

One of the most-hyped prospects in recent memory, Guerrero Jr.

is still trying to make his mark in the big leagues since being called up in late April of last year. His primary position will likely soon change to first base as well since he hasn’t played third at all in 2020.