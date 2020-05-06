Over the past few weeks, Bleacher Report has been doing a re-draft of some of the previous NBA drafts over the years. While these are always interesting reads, the ends of the re-drafts are usually filled with players who didn’t necessarily have huge roles in the league.

In what was an extremely difficult task, I decided to take every player who was eligible to be drafted in the 1990s and re-draft them as a whole. All of these players have seen their careers come to an end other than Vince Carter.

In this challenging exercise, it can easily be debated as the order they should be drafted. Who should be first, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, or Kobe Bryant?

Sixty players were drafted in this re-draft simulating the 60 selections of the current NBA drafts. With such a deep group of players to be chosen from, of course, many deserving players didn’t make the cut. Some of those include Juwan Howard, Kenny Anderson, Tom Gugliotta, Antonio Davis, Dale Davis, Derek Fisher, Bruce Bowen, Jalen Rose, Corey Maggette, Damon Stoudamire, Stephen Jackson, Cuttino Mobley, and many others.

All of these players had better numbers than the last player on here, but he was included due to his playoff heroics and seven championship rings.

(Due to surpassing the maximum characters limit, blurbs for second-round players had to be deleted.)

First-round

1. Shaquille O’Neal (1992 - 1st overall)

Arguably the most dominant force ever to appear in the NBA, O’Neal won four NBA championships (in three of those was named Finals MVP) and the 1999-00 MVP.

He led the league in field goal percentage 10 times and was a scoring champ twice. The 15-time All-Star is eighth all-time in both points (28,596) and blocks (2,732) while sitting 15th in rebounds (13,099).

2. Tim Duncan (1997 - 1st overall)

Spending his entire 19-year career with the Spurs, Duncan is a five-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and 15-time All-Star. He made the All-Defensive First Team eight times (Second Team seven times) and has the sixth-most rebounds (15,091) and fifth-most blocks (3,020) in league history.

3. Kobe Bryant (1996 - 13th overall)

Bryant played all 20 of his seasons with the Lakers winning five NBA titles, two scoring titles, and the 2007-08 MVP. He averaged over 24 points per contest for 12 straight seasons from 2001-02 to 2012-13. He is fourth on the all-time list with 33,643 points.

4. Dirk Nowitzki (1998 - 9th overall)

A champion in the 2010-11 season, Nowitzki’s entirety of his 21-year career was spent with the Mavericks. His storied tenure consists of being named the 2006-07 MVP, making 14 All-Star teams, and being a part of 12 All-NBA teams. His 31,560 points are the sixth-most all-time.

5. Kevin Garnett (1995 - 5th overall)

A 15-time All-Star, Garnett was a superb rebounder who led the league four times. His accolades include being named the 2003-04 MVP, the 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year, and winning the 2007-08 NBA title with the Celtics. He averaged at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for nine straight seasons from 1998-99 to 2006-07.

6. Jason Kidd (1994 - 2nd overall)

In NBA history, Kidd only sits behind John Stockton in the career record book in both assists (12,091) and steals (2,684). A wizard with the ball, he led the league in assists five times in a six-year stretch from 1998-99 to 2003-04.

He was six times an All-NBA member, nine times on an All-Defensive Team, and played for the champion 2010-11 Mavericks.

7. Steve Nash (1996 - 15th overall)

Nash really flourished in Mike D’Antoni’s offense in Phoenix, and he was named the back-to-back MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06. He led the league in assists five times and was an extraordinary shooter throughout his career (career 49 percent from the field, 42.8 percent on threes, and 90.4 percent from the foul line).

8. Allen Iverson (1996 - 1st overall)

Listed at 6-0, 165 lbs., Iverson personified toughness throughout his 14-year career. He was a four-time scoring champ, led the league in steals three times, and was the 2000-01 MVP.

His career scoring average of 26.7 is seventh in league history.

9. Gary Payton (1990 - 2nd overall)

Known as the ‘Glove’ for his ability to stick on to who he was defending, Payton was named the 1995-96 Defensive Player of the Year. He was named an All-Star, All-NBA member, and All-Defensive representative nine times apiece. He is currently fourth all-time with 2,445 steals and 10th with 8,966 assists.

10. Paul Pierce (1998 - 10th overall)

Pierce spent the first 15 of his 19 seasons with the Celtics and is second in the legendary franchise’s all-time scoring list with 24,021 points. He was named Finals MVP in 2007-08 when Boston defeated the Lakers, and he is a 10-time All-Star.

He is 15th all-time having scored 26,397 points.

11. Ray Allen (1996 - 5th overall)

One of the top sharpshooters the game has ever seen, Allen is the all-time leader with his 2,973 made three-pointers. A two-time NBA champion, Allen was named to 10 All-Star teams and scored 24,505 points in his 18-year career.

12. Tracy McGrady (1997 - 9th overall)

While injuries played a role in derailing his career, McGrady was one of the league’s most-talented scorers. He won back-to-back scoring titles (2002-03 and 2003-04), was the 2000-01 Most Improved Player, and made seven All-Star and All-NBA appearances.

13. Vince Carter (1998 - 5th overall)

The only player drafted in the 1990s that is still active, Carter established a new NBA record by playing in his 22nd season in 2019-20. Known as perhaps the greatest in-game dunker ever seen, he is 19th all-time with 25,728 career points.

14. Grant Hill (1994 - 3rd overall)

Much like McGrady, injuries played a large role in sapping Hill of his immense skills, but he still went on to have an 18-year career. The seven-time All-Star had a five-season stretch from 1995-96 to 1999-00 in which he averaged 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals.

15. Chris Webber (1993 - 1st overall)

Webber was the leading piece on Sacramento teams that were often battling for Western Conference supremacy with the Lakers.

He led the league in rebounding in 1998-99, and in his 15-year career, he posted impressive averages of 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

16. Alonzo Mourning (1992 - 2nd overall)

A dominant enforcer at the rim, Mourning twice led the league in blocks, and in those same two seasons (1998-99 and 1999-00), he was named Defensive Player of the Year. The seven-time All-Star also had six seasons averaging at least 20 points and four averaging double figures in rebounding.

17. Dikembe Mutombo (1991 - 4th overall)

One of the all-time intimidators known for his finger wag, Mutombo led the league in blocks three times, rebounds twice, and was named Defensive Player of the Year four times.

His 3,289 blocks trail only Hakeem Olajuwon all-time, and he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in each of his first 11 seasons.

18. Manu Ginobili (1999 - 57th overall)

While Ginobili spent much of his 16-year career with the Spurs as a reserve, it can’t be overstated how important he was to four championship teams. He was Sixth Man of the Year in 2006-07, made two All-NBA Third Teams, and made nearly 37 percent of his three-point attempts.

19. Chauncey Billups (1997 - 3rd overall)

Referred to as ‘Mr. Big Shot’, Billups was the Finals MVP in 2003-04 as the defensive-minded Pistons took home the championship.

He made five straight All-Star teams from 2005-06 to 2009-10, was named to three All-NBA and two All-Defensive teams, and has the sixth-best free throw percentage in league history (89.4).

20. Shawn Marion (1999 - 9th overall)

A four-time All-Star in his time with the Suns, Marion was also the starting small forward on the 2010-11 Mavericks championship team. In 15 seasons, Marion totaled 17,700 points, 10,101 rebounds, 1,233 blocks, and 1,759 steals (19th all-time).

21. Rasheed Wallace (1995 - 4th overall)

Wallace played 16 seasons in the NBA, four of which saw him be named an All-Star. He was a member of the 2003-04 Pistons championship team, averaged double-digits in scoring each of his first 14 seasons, and is 39th all-time with 1,460 blocks.

22. Ben Wallace (1996 - undrafted)

The first undrafted player on here, Wallace blossomed into the league’s standout defender after joining the Pistons. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year four times in a five-year span from 2001-02 to 2005-06. He won a championship with the 2003-04 Pistons, twice led the NBA in rebounding, and once in blocks.

23. Anfernee Hardaway (1993 - 3rd)

Another player who likely would have been higher if injuries didn’t play such a large factor, Hardaway was one of the league’s superstars at an early age. He was named an All-Star for four straight seasons from 1994-95 to 1997-98, the first three of which he combined to average 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.8 steals.

24.. Elton Brand (1999 - 1st overall)

The 1999-00 Rookie of the Year, Brand was one of the better power forwards in the game during his first eight seasons. From 1999-00 to 2006-07, he would average 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

25. Jermaine O’Neal (1996 - 17th)

Named the 2001-02 Most Improved Player, O’Neal was named an All-Star for six straight seasons from 2001-02 to 2006-07. The three-time All-NBA recipient is 23rd all-time with 1,820 blocks.

26. Stephon Marbury (1996 - 4th)

During his prime, Marbury could be penciled in for at least 20 points and eight assists as he reached those averages in six out of seven seasons from 1998-99 to 2004-05. His 719 assists in 2003-04 led the NBA.

27. Peja Stojaković (1996 - 14th)

A dead-eye shooter, Stojaković twice led the league in free throw percentage and made 40.1 percent of his three-point tries. He made three straight All-Star teams from 2001-02 to 2003-04 finishing fourth in MVP voting in the last of those seasons.

28. Richard Hamilton (1999 - 7th)

The fourth member of the 2003-04 Pistons championship team to be mentioned, Hamilton was named an All-Star three straight seasons from 2005-06 to 2007-08. He led the league in three-point accuracy in 2005-06 and twice averaged at least 20 points an outing.

29. Antawn Jamison (1998 - 4th)

A two-time All-Star, Jamison is one of just 46 players ever to exceed the 20,000 point plateau for his career. He was the 2003-04 Sixth Man of the Year and averaged 18.5 points with 7.5 rebounds in 16 seasons.

30. Latrell Sprewell (1992 - 24th)

In just his second season in 2003-04, Sprewell was an All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive Second Team member. That was one of his four All-Star seasons, and he also holds an NBA record for most threes made in a game without a miss with nine on February 4, 2003 (since equaled twice by Ben Gordon).

Second

31. Eddie Jones (1994 - 10th)

32. Michael Finley (1995 - 21st)

33. Andre Miller (1999 - 8th)

34. Baron Davis (1999 - 3rd)

35. Sam Cassell (1993 - 24th)

36. Rashard Lewis (1998 - 32nd)

37. Antoine Walker (1996 - 6th)

38. Antonio McDyess (1995 - 2nd)

39. Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1996 - 3rd)

40. Jerry Stackhouse (1995 - 3rd)

41. Jason Terry (1999 - 10th)

42. Vin Baker (1993 - 8th)

43. Marcus Camby (1996 - 2nd)

44. Larry Johnson (1991 - 1st)

45. Steve Francis (1999 - 2nd)

46. Mike Bibby (1998 - 2nd)

47. Andrei Kirilenko (1999 - 24th)

48. Metta World Peace (1999 - 16th)

49. Terrell Brandon (1991 - 11th)

50. Allan Houston (1993 - 11th)

51. Lamar Odom (1999 - 4th)

52. Jamal Mashburn (1993 - 4th)

53. Nick Van Exel (1993 - 37th)

54. Toni Kukoc (1990 - 29th)

55. Derrick Coleman (1990 - 1st)

56. Zydrunas Ilgauskas (1996 - 20th)

57. Glenn Robinson (1994 - 1st)

58. Steve Smith (1991 - 5th)

59. Brad Miller (1998 - undrafted)