The Pakistan Super League 2020 will kickstart from Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The first match will be played between the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators at the Karachi Stadium. The match will start after the opening ceremony at 9:30 PM PST.

This is the fifth edition of the T20 Cricket league. For the first time, all the matches of this edition will be played in Pakistan. The previous editions were held in the UAE.

Six teams will play 10 matches each and will get two points for each win, one point for a no result.

The tournament will conclude with the final match on March 22 in Lahore.

PSL TV telecast and online streaming info

PTV Sports and Geo Super will telecast in Pakistan, the online stream can be watched on Cricketgateway.pk. Viewers in India can watch the match Live on DSport tv channel. Willow TV will telecast in the United States.

RabbitholeBD will stream the match live for viewers in Bangladesh.

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB's anti-corruption code

Akmal has been suspended by the Board with immediate effect forbidding him from taking part in any cricket-related activity. Umar Akmal will not be a part of Quetta Gladiators' title defense at the PSL.