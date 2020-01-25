After Shoaib Malik's brillance stole the show and won Pakistan the first T20I, the team is all set to take on Bangladesh in the second T20I on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Gaddafi Stadium will host the match in Lahore.

In the first T20I on Friday, Bangladesh batted first and scored 141 runs while Pakistan chased the score down in the final over to secure a win. Malik was the man of the match for his knock of fifty.

Tv telecast on PTV Sports

PTV Sports and Ten Cricket will broadcast the match Live in Pakistan.

Bangladesh out to keep the series alive

Pakistan's finally achieved a win in the format and as newly appointed captain Babar Azam said, "We needed it badly". After this win, the hosts might not change a lot and could stick to the side going into the second match. They could keep going with the winning combination as this is a small series.

Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan 2020



Matchday 🙌



🆚 Pakistan Cricket Team

🏆 T20I Series

🏏 2nd Match

🏟 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

🕑 3:00 PM (BST)#BANvPAK #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/1AZBXgeoqM — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 25, 2020

Mahmudullah Riyad could make some changes in the batting order, but it is unlikely that the Bangladesh skipper will make any changes in the side. Even though they lost the match, Bangladesh didn't seem to be falling completely flat.

They will likely play the same XI for a back to back day.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was heavily critical about the pitch in Lahore after the first T20I. It is unlikely to change a lot in just one day. It's an afternoon match so it could see some spin and turn on the surface. Batting won't be that easy as we saw in the first game with the ball stopping and coming to the batsman.