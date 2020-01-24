Babar Azam would be leading Pakistan for the first time at home when they take on Bangladesh in the first T20I. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 24, 2020. The match will begin at 2:00 PM PKT, 3:00 PM BST. The three-match T20I series would be entirely played in Lahore over the next few days. After a lot of talks, the Bangladesh Cricket Board finally agreed on the tour. There are two Tests and one ODI which will be played in the next few months.

PAK vs BAN 1st T20I broadcast, PTV Sports GTV

PTV Sports and Ten Cricket will broadcast the match Live in Pakistan. GTV (Gazi TV) will telecast the match live in Bangladesh. SonyLiv will provide online streaming of the match in India and Pakistan. Rabbitholebd will stream the match live for fans in Bangladesh.

Malik and Hafeez return to an inexperienced Pakistan team

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been brought back into the side while Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have been dropped from the Pakistan T20 squad.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been brought back in the side as well. Haris Rauf and Ahsan Ali are in line for their international debut. Babar Azam is leading a sort of inexperienced unit with two senior players in Malik and Hafeez.

Mushfiqur Rahim didn't travel with the squad for this series which means Liton Das will be donning the gloves.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah could bat top of the order to compensate for the absence of Rahim. Tamim Iqbal is with the side while Soumya Sarkar is also expected to get a place in XI. Rubel Hossain has been called back into the side as well. There would a toss-up between Saiful Islam and Al-Amin Hossain for one spot in the line-up.

The pitch is expected to have some bounce early on but it will stay as a good batting deck over the course of 40 overs.

The match will be played in the afternoon which means there is no chance of undue advantage to anyone because of the dew. The weather forecast is clear and there is no chance of rain.