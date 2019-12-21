Despite the Rockies boasting players of immense talent like Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story, they struggled last season to a 71-91 record. Even though they just extended Arenado last offseason to an eight-year, $260 million contract, they may look to move him to get players that can help them in the future, according to CBS Sports.

Arenado has been a star since day one in the big leagues. In 2019, he slashed .315/.379/.583 with an OPS of .962 with 41 HR, 118 RBIs with 185 hits and just 93 strikeouts.

In his career, he holds a slash line of .295/.351/.546 with 227 HR, 734 RBIs, 253 doubles and 1160 hits compared to 664 strikeouts. He has been to five all-star games, won four Silver Slugger awards, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and has won a Gold Glove award every year he's been in the big leagues (2013-2019).

If the Rockies decided to trade him, there will be plenty of suitors despite there being $234 million left on his contract and that he has an opt-out clause after the 2021 season.

Here is where he could go and what he could bring in return for the Rockies.

Atlanta Braves

Braves get: Nolan Arenado and $8 million each year

Rockies get: 3B Austin Riley, P Ian Anderson, P Kyle Muller, C William Contreras, and P Jasseel De La Cruz

If the Braves don't bring back Josh Donaldson, who's recently been linked to the Twins and Nationals, they could make a bigger upgrade at the hot corner and acquire Arenado. The Braves will have to pony up a hefty package of prospects as they'd have to give up Austin Riley, third-ranked prospect Ian Anderson, seventh-ranked prospect Kyle Muller, eighth-ranked prospect William Contreras and fourteenth-ranked prospect Jasseel De La Cruz.

The Braves had a great infield, both offensively and defensively in 2019 and acquiring Arenado to replace Donaldson in 2020 and beyond would make the Braves infield even better.

If Arenado were to be in a Braves uniform, the Braves might have the best and most dynamic infield, especially on the right side with Arenado at third and Swanson at short. Arenado would bat right in the heart of the Braves order surrounded by Acuna, Albies and Freeman which would make the Braves offense one of the most dangerous in the league.

The Rockies would get five prospects in return with all being major league caliber players. Riley struggled in his first taste of big-league ball but has towns of power. If he were to play half his games at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, he would have the potential to hit 40 HR over a full season. Anderson projects as a future frontline starter and has shown every sign of it in the minors with career numbers of a 2.92 E.R.A. and 451 strikeouts over 294 hits.

In 2019, Muller posted a 3.14 E.R.A. with 120 strikeouts. In his career, he holds a 3.03 E.R.A. with 336 strikeouts. William Contreras, who's the younger brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, holds a career minor league slash line of .279/.345/.402 with 330 hits and De La Cruz had an E.R.A. of 3.25 in 2019.

New York Mets

Mets get: Arenado and $14 million each year

Rockies get: 3B Bret Baty, P Matthew Allan, P Kevin Smith, and P Thomas Szapucki

After a somewhat disappointing 2019 campaign, the Mets are looking to be a playoff contender in 2020 and Arenado would certainly make them contenders.

SNY TV noted the Mets would have to pay a steep price to get Arenado though which consists of second-ranked prospect Bret Baty, fourth-ranked prospect Matthew Allan, Kevin Smith who's ranked 11 and Thomas Szapucki who's ranked 12.

Last year's 3B for the Mets was Jeff McNeil who is a very good contact hitter but he can also play other positions on the diamond like LF. If the Mets were to bring Arenado to Queens, McNeil can move 100 feet behind him and have Arenado man the hot corner. Arenado, while better, would bring somewhat of a resemblance to David Wright when he played 3B for the Mets during his prime.

Arenado would form a daunting power duo of him and Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso who bashed a major league-leading 53 HR.

The Rockies would get four young prospects which include three pitchers, a position they are always in need of. Baty was the Mets first-round draft pick in 2019 and in 51 games in his first professional season, he hit seven homers, brought in 33 runs and got 44 hits. Allan was also drafted by the Mets in 2019 and projects to be a future frontline starter with an ETA of 2023. In his minor league career, Smith has thrown 140 2/3 innings with an E.R.A. of 2.75. Szapucki might be the most underrated and underlooked minor leaguer as in his minors career, he holds a 2.82 E.R.A., 188 strikeouts and an opponent average of .199.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies get: Arenado and $10 million each year

Rockies get: 3B Alec Bohm, P Francisco Morales, P David Parkinson, and P Damon Jones

After a 2018-19 offseason where the Phillies brought in multiple impact players, they disappointed finishing the season 81-81. The Phillies are looking to turn things around and they can do that by trading for Arenado. To get Arenado, they will have to give up their best prospect in Alec Bohm, sixth-ranked prospect Francisco Morales, David Parkinson who's ranked 18 and Damon Jones who's ranked 20.

Arenado in Philadelphia would give the Phillies another dangerous bat in their lineup.

Arenado, Harper, and Hoskins making up the heart of the order would be one of the most feared offensive trios in the big leagues and would have a lot of resemblance to the heart of the order of the Jays in 2015 and 2016 when they had Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista, and Edwin Encarnacion.

Bohm has the makings to be a future star although not to Arenado's extent. In his minor league career, he's slashed .293/.368/.474. In 2019, Morales struck out 129 batters and only gave up 82 hits. Parkinson's minor league numbers are a 2.70 E.R.A. and 301 strikeouts compared to 228 hits given up. Jones had a spectacular 2019 where he posted a 2.91 E.R.A.

with 152 strikeouts over 74 hits with an absurd opponent average of .186.

Texas Rangers

Rangers get: Arenado

Rockies get: 3B Josh Jung, P Hans Crouse or P Cole Winn and P Joe Palumbo

The Rangers are moving into a new stadium for the 2020 season and want to start the new era with a contender. They missed out on signing Anthony Rendon so they could shift their attention to trading for Arenado. They would give up their best prospect Josh Jung, one of third-ranked prospect Hans Crouse or fourth-ranked prospect Cole Winn and sixth-ranked prospect Joe Palumbo.

If everything falls into place for the Rangers, they could potentially be a wild-card team.

That means their rotation continues their success from last season, the bullpen throws solid innings and they land an impact bat or two. Arenado would fill the weakness at 3B which has been a weak spot on the Rangers since Adrian Beltre retired. Arenado would immediately change the offensive output this team would receive and would form a powerful duo with Joey Gallo.

In Jung, the Rockies would have Arenado's future replacement. As Jung was drafted in 2019, he only appeared in 44 games where he slashed .316/.389/.443 with 55 hits. The Rockies would be able to choose between Crouse who holds a career E.R.A.

of 3.27 in the minors or Winn who's considered an advanced pitcher for his age of 20. The Rockies would get another pitcher in Palumbo who struggled in the majors in 2019 but excelled at the minor league levels with a 2.72 E.R.A., 425 strikeouts compared to 271 hits given up and an opponent average of .207. Another benefit the Rockies would receive in this deal is that they wouldn't have to cover a single dollar of Arenado's contract.

New York Yankees

Yankees get: Arenado and $15 million each year

Rockies get: 3B Miguel Andujar, P Deivi Garcia, P Luis Gil, and P Nick Nelson

The Yankees haven't been linked to any 3B through free agency or trade this offseason but they could use a clear upgrade over their current third-base options.

One third baseman they could consider trading for is Kris Bryant but they could aim higher and trade for Arenado. They will have to pay a price though by giving up Miguel Andujar, their best prospect Deivi Garcia, fourth-ranked prospect Luis Gil and Nick Nelson who's ranked 14.

Having Arenado in the Bronx would probably give the Yankees not only the most powerful lineup in baseball but probably the best lineup in the game too. Arenado would also fit the Yankees' offensive outlook, a mixture of both power and contact which Arenado contributes in both aspects offensively. Arenado would also provide the Yankees better defense at third as Andujar is a poor defender and Urshela made 13 errors at the hot corner last season.

The Rockies would get an immediate replacement for Arenado in Andujar who only appeared in 12 games last season due to a torn labrum but in 2018, he slashed .297/.328/.527 with 47 doubles, 27 HR and 93 RBIs. He is under team control until 2023. The 5'9 Garcia has excelled in the minors holding a career E.R.A. of 3.37, striking out 416 batters while only giving up 211 hits with an opponent average of .202. In 2019, Gil had a 2.72 E.R.A., 123 strikeouts over 71 hits and an opponent average of .204. His 2019 numbers line up with his career numbers of a 2.74 E.R.A., 204 strikeouts over 149 hits given up and a .200 opponent average.

Meanwhile, Nelson had a 2.81 E.R.A. in 2019 with 114 strikeouts over 72 hits and in his minor league career, he has 387 strikeouts over 286 hits given up with a 3.65 E.R.A.