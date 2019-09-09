There might not be a team in the NFL with better fans than the Buffalo Bills. Even after 17 years of missing the playoffs, fans from Buffalo still come out to support their team every Sunday, even on the road. That dedication was on display on Sunday at Metlife Stadium, where Jets fans struggled to maintain their homefield advantage.

Bills Defense gets the crowd into it

In a road game, you would expect fans to be loud for their own team.

But on Sunday, Bills fans were able to overpower the Jets fans in attendance when momentum shifted Buffalo's way in the 4th quarter. Buffalo's fans were so effective that the defense was able to rile up the audience on a key 4th and 1 play late in the final quarter.

Jets need to discount ticket prices or give some away for free because there were way too many empty seats at MetLife Stadium & way too many Bills fans in building. Bills defensive players were actually waving their arms to rile up the crowd because there were so many Bills fans — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 9, 2019

It almost worked, as Le'Veon Bell looked like he was stopped short of the first down initially.

But a second effort allowed him to pick up the first down. But the Bills defense held just minutes later, allowing them to pick up the one point victory.

Metlife Stadium isn't too far away from Buffalo, and there are plenty of transplants from the city who now live in NYC or Long Island, but you'd still expect the fans to show up and support the team. The Jets added Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley, who were enough to bring back Fireman Ed.

It’s going to be really embarrassing if Bills fans flood MetLife for Fireman Ed’s “return” — SV (@NYJG4L0178) September 8, 2019

Unfortunately, Fireman Ed's return didn't mean that other Jets fans came with him, who consistently repeated the phrase "same old Jets" after Sunday's loss.

New season, new coaches, new uniforms, new players, SAME OLD JETS! #TakeFlight #BUFvsNYJ — Joseph A. Irace (@josephirace) September 8, 2019

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants Week 2 Preview

The Bills will again play at Metlife in week 2 against a Giants team that was dismantled by the Cowboys, 35-17, in week 1.

Bills fans might be able to outnumber Giants fans who may have already given up on their team after their disastrous performance. Buffalo opens week 2 as 2.5 point road favorites over the Giants, but they may wind up as the home team if things go like they did against the New York Jets.

For the Bills to start 2-0 against the Giants, they'll have to avoid the turnovers that plagued them in the first half.

Buffalo's coaching staff has to get Devin Singletary, who rushed the ball just 4 times for 70 yards, more involved. If the defense continues to play well, the Giants, like the Jets, will have a tough time putting many points on the board on Sunday. It will be even harder for Eli Manning if Bills fans show up and make lots of noise on 3rd downs in what should be a home game.

After the Giants game, the Bills will finally come home to play the Bengals in week 3.

Even if the Bills lose to the Giants, it should be a loud and raucous debut at New Era Field for the team. If the team wins its first three games, it will enter week 4 with a 3-0 record and a home game against the hated New England Patriots. If the Bills manage to beat them at home and start 4-0, be prepared for some craziness after the game.